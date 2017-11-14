Try something new at Lehigh Valley Wine Trail's Nouveau Weekend

It’s a French tradition, carried on the third weekend of November each year.

Nouveau Weekend, when the Lehigh Valley’s newest wines make their debut, will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the nine members of the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail.

You'll find food pairings, winery tours, live music and of course tastings of a wide array of special wine releases and "nouveau wines," which are the first of the new vintage and are bottled very young with little barrel aging. Nouveau wines are light, fruity and semi-dry to dry red wines. They are considered to be a good indicator of the new vintage's quality — each year the wines differ in flavor.

Nouveau Weekend is free but wineries set their own fees for tastings and events.

Here are just some of the highlights of what’s planned at some of the wineries.

Blue Mountain, New Tripoli: Live music by Damian Walck, noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday (free) and Serene Green from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (reservations recommended; $5 per person fee, includes wine tasting); Aunt Jackie’s Pierogi Truck will be here both days, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and wine pairings will be offered. Mimosas will be two for $12 and in a BMV souvenir champagne flute guests get to keep; hot mulled Mountain Spice wine will be $7 in a BMV souvenir coffee mug.

Clover Hill, Breinigsville: Clover Hill will feature two limited release wines: Tawny Port (tasting fee will be waived) and Ice Franc ($6 tasting); you can also opt to sample both new releases each paired with a specialty cheese for a $7 tasting fee.

Franklin HIll, Bangor: You can be the first to try the 2017 Seyval Blanc, paired with a white cheddar artichoke fondue and soft pretzel bites prepared by Social Still. Tastings will be in the wine cellar where several local vendors will be onsite selling their goods.

Galen Glen, Andreas, Schuylkill County: Come have Buffalo Turkey Dip with one of Galen Glen’s aromatic white wines

Pinnacle Ridge. Breinigsville: They are partnering with the Stony Run Inn for a celebration of German cuisine including: sausage and sauerkraut fritters (breaded ball of sauerkraut, gruyere cheese and smoked sausage) and a gourmet potato waffle (German potato pancake, prepared in a waffle iron, topped with homemade apple sauce, a slice of smoked bratwurst, and finished with grilled pineapple); they will be paired with a choice of a tasting of 2016 Dry Riesling or 2016 Riesling.

Tolino, Bangor: The winery will release its newest Merlot and will pair it with chocolate cake balls from Sweet Girlz Bakery in Easton. Enjoy live music in the tank room by Mike Pilgermayer from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Vynecrest, Breinigsville: The winery is teaming up with Domenico Buonsante and the CIBO food truck to spotlight Vynecrest’s 2017 Nouveau Beaujolais. The CIBO food truck with be on site all weekend with a variety of Italian specialties for sale.

Info: http://lehighvalleywinetrail.com/events/

