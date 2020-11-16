Try something new with Cabriz blend

AKRON, Ohio — Cabriz's red blend of three grapes is delicious and affordable.

As a kid at St. Anthony's of Padua school in Akron, I ate everything on my plate at lunchtime.

That's how my mom taught me, and also, it was a requirement before we could go out for recess. So many times, I would eat an extra portion or two of peas or spinach from my friends' dishes, just so we could get out to the playground.

With that on my childhood resume, I'm surely not afraid to try a new wine, even if I can't pronounce the name of the three grapes in the bottle.

Wines from Portugal continue to impress for their quality-to-price ratio. Most wine drinkers haven't heard of grape varietals named touriga-national, tinta-roriz or alfrocheiro. Don't worry, I haven't either. All you need to know is that Cabriz's blend of those three red grapes is quite delicious. The $9.99 price tag makes it irresistible.

My first glass of Cabriz was excellent while nibbling on my favorite Carmona Olive Mix from Krieger's Health Foods Market in Cuyahoga Falls. Even better with a pork Burrito de Carnitas from El Meson Mexican Restaurant, also in the Falls.

Just to be sure, I had this bottle a second time with grilled chicken thighs, smashed potatoes, and grilled asparagus. It's such an easy drinker. I'm liking the black raspberry nuances and dried fig aromas.

