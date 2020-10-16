Trump Republicans ask to double-check Broward ballot signatures

October 16, 2020 | 5:22pmFrom www.sun-sentinel.com
The seemingly mysterious process of checking ballot signatures was opened to the public and to both major political parties on Friday in Broward County. Democrats said they distrust Republican motivations behind asking to see the signature process. They also objected to Friday's event, saying there is no precedent or basis for it. But when all randomly selected signatures appeared to match almost exactly, Democrats said it showed the process is clean and nothing to worry about.