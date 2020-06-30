Trump re-election campaign makes huge Florida TV ad buy

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, which is seeing warnings that he’s vulnerable in Florida and other critical states, has gone on a buying binge of TV ad time for the final months of the campaign. The ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics reported a huge Trump campaign TV ad buy on Monday: $95 million in six states for ads starting the day after Labor Day through Election Day. Florida accounts for more than one-third of the ad time the Trump campaign bought on Monday for the final fall push: $32 million.