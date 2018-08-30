Trump hotel restaurant Terrace 16 not as good as Sixteen was — but makes best s'mores ever

My feelings for the man whose name adorns the outside of 401 N. Wabash Ave. are a matter of social-media record. Which complicates the reviewing of Terrace 16, the restaurant within said address.

Might my distaste for the brand affect my taste for the food?

It hasn’t in the past. I’ve written about the restaurant before, back when it was simply called Sixteen. I hung four stars on the place twice, under two different chefs, and I received a handful of “how could you” responses from those vowing never to set foot in the building, much less spend money there, strictly because of the name on the wall.

I get that. But from a critical point of view, Sixteen, which had won two Michelin stars for four consecutive years, closed for an extensive remodel at the end of April and reopened in late June with a different name, different menu and different decor.

Duty calls.

In a nutshell: Terrace 16 is not as good as Sixteen was. It isn’t intended to be.

Sixteen was a formal, $200-plus, tasting-menu concept that maintained its brilliance under three different chefs. Terrace 16 is considerably more casual, and the average entree (the $80 rib-eye steak excepted) is $33.50. It’s not a cheap night out by any means — the burger is $25 — but it’s a lot less pricey than it was.

Sixteen was strictly an indoor experience; the outdoor terrace, with its spectacular views of the river, lake and city, was a separate, light bites-and-cocktails venue. Now, the two concepts are one; the full menu is available indoors and out.

Thus, when the weather is warm, everybody wants to dine outside. On nice nights, the inside dining room (still gorgeous, though with a more casual layout that includes expanded bar space) can be virtually deserted. One visit, the terrace was closed due to high winds, and some of the guests (getting the news from the very apologetic host) looked positively crestfallen.

Which makes me wonder if anyone will want to eat here on rainy days or once October rolls around.

The menu does not entice. Appetizers include Caesar salad, beet salad, carpaccio, oysters and a charcuterie board; entrees consist of steak, pastas, salmon. It looks like every playing-it-safe hotel menu you’ve ever seen — seen-it-before food at premium prices.

What’s different is the execution by executive chef Nick Dostal, who maintained Sixteen’s two Michelin stars after the previous chef, Thomas Lents, departed in January of last year. Dostal is an extremely skilled chef, and he takes some of these dishes to surprising heights.

His summer-beet salad, for instance, looks like a floral arrangement, given the way Dostal has intricately woven beets, smoked trout, cucumber, nasturtium and alfalfa sprouts on a bed of sprouted quinoa, freekeh and farro. A dish of chilled scallops demonstrates similar detail, the scallops delivered in precise, identically sized pieces alongside a swipe of wasabi-edamame puree and a delicate summer-bean salad.

Wagyu carpaccio is refined by hints of cumin, dabs of charred-onion puree and threads of fermented Fresno chile. Grilled oysters get dabs of pork fat and sprinkles of rosemary just before finishing under the broiler, imparting extra richness and a lovely aroma.

Among main courses, prime hanger steak is handled properly, topped with three pats of maitre d’ butter and served alongside piping-hot, very crispy fries. Squid-ink chitarra pasta supports a melange of mussels, clams and braised octopus. King salmon, a superb piece of fish, plays well with Mediterranean accents: za’atar-seasoned yogurt, couscous and a cucumber, pickled onion and dill composition.

The major swing-and-miss is the fried chicken. The chicken itself is very good, extremely crispy and the portion is substantial (at $42, it had better be). But the menu describes it as “whole crispy fried chicken,” and what arrives at the table is a collection of breast and thigh pieces. I don’t expect something called “whole chicken” to include necks and beaks, of course, but a chicken dish with neither legs nor wings isn’t whole by any definition.

Pastry chef Jared Bacheller is doing terrific work, from the $8 bread-and-butter board, loaded with rosemary focaccia, olive ciabatta rolls and pesto palmiers, to his excellent desserts, which include a simple but delicious seasonal-fruit tart, a flawless mocha souffle with coffee ice cream, and a cookies-and-cream ice cream sandwich topped with an intricate chocolate-strand nest.

The star dessert, however, is the “S’mores for the Table,” whose presentation — a campfire tableau, complete with flames — supports s’mores made of graham-cracker sablet, a thick marshmallow layer and dark-chocolate ganache. Basically, the best s’mores ever.

Service is excellent. The closest thing to a gaffe came when a busser asked if I preferred still or sparkling water while he was pouring the water. (He guessed right.)

Terrace 16 has a very thorough and very expensive wine list; if the idea is to attract less-spendy diners, the list needs a look. Cocktails, $18, are very well-made.

The scaling back of Sixteen follows a path that other luxury hotels have taken. We’ve seen the permanent shuttering of Avenues and the Ritz-Carlton Dining Room, the “more approachable” approach by Allium, NoMI and others. I miss the daring days.

But what pleases critics and Michelin inspectors may not delight the hotel-guest audience, and so hotel dining has shifted from ambition to capable irrelevance.

From a business standpoint, it’s probably the right move. And there’s still that view. But there’s little reason to care about Terrace 16, and I think Dostal’s and Bacheller’s talents are being wasted.

