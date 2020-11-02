Trump has made double the number of campaign stops as Biden in race’s final three weeks

In the final three weeks of the 2020 race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump has made more than twice the number of campaign trail stops as Democratic nominee Joe Biden.Since Trump finished his Washington quarantine on Oct. 12 following his diagnosis with COVID-19, the president has campaigned 21 straight days, making 48 stops across 15 states, according to the Chicago Tribune’s tracker of campaign stops. Over the same three weeks, Biden appeared at 23 events in 10 states. The numbers reflect two very different styles of campaigning embraced by each candidate amid the coronavirus pandemic.