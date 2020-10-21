  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Trump cuts short a ‘60 Minutes’ interview, then taunts Lesley Stahl

October 21, 2020 | 8:41am
From www.mcall.com
By
The Morning Call

Trump cuts short a ’60 Minutes’ interview, then taunts Lesley Stahl