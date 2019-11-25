Trump to be Pardoned at The Historic Milleridge Inn on Long Island

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) An official pardoning ceremony will take place this week on Long Island of a red-orange headed turkey named “Trump.”

The historic Milleridge Inn, originally built in 1692, has held a turkey pardon each Thanksgiving holiday for the past decade. This year, more than 2,000 turkeys will be served over the holiday at the historic restaurant. It’s also one of the largest and oldest Thanksgiving gatherings in the State of New York.

“Trump” the turkey, born several years ago on June 14th, the same date as the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will be spared this Thanksgiving holiday to spend the rest of his days on a turkey farm in Virginia, several miles from the White House.

“Trump will be spared from getting his head chopped off and from any impeachment process as he is loved by everyone,” stated Butch Yamali, owner of the Milleridge Inn.