Truck stop nachos at Lonesome Rose

To paraphrase Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada,” Mexican food in Logan Square? Groundbreaking.

Lonesome Rose, the newest project by restaurant impresarios Land & Sea Dept. (Longman & Eagle, Cherry Circle Room, Parson’s Chicken & Fish), is a lot of things: all-day cafe, late-night watering hole, Tex-Mex destination. And it’s easy to roll your eyes at yet another Mexican food spot in a neighborhood saturated with that country’s cuisine — Dos Urban Cantina, Mi Tocaya, Quiote, Masa Azul, let alone all the taquerias dotting the area.

Yet Lonesome Rose, sunny and stylish, with airy windows, blond wood banquettes and a roomful of succulents and cacti, differentiates itself with foods inspired by the “borderlands,” a hipster spin on Tex-Mex.

Why shy away from that moniker? Admittedly, Tex-Mex inspires visions of heavy, cheese-stuffed creations only found at Super Bowl parties — jalapeno poppers, anyone? Chef Pete Coenen (also of Cherry Circle Room) has updated those classics, with an eye toward craveable snacks like chile con queso, a half dozen different tacos, ceviche and aguachiles.

With snacks in mind, look no further than the loaded truck stop nachos ($10), the perfect accompaniment to Paul McGee’s Mexican spirit-heavy cocktail list. Every bite is loaded with a generous spread of carne asada, black beans, crema and queso, while pickled Fresno chiles and onions bring heat and acidity.

Is it as creative as, say, the fire chicken taco (Korean buldak, or gochujang-slathered chicken)? No, but it’s enough for two to share on a lazy afternoon over cocktails, or to absent-mindedly snack on while posting up with a laptop for the day.

Lonesome Rose, open 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., 2101 N. California Ave., 773-770-3414

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com

Twitter: @joeybear85

Drink boozy, obscure cocktails at moody new bar Golden Teardrops »

Logan Square's Lonesome Rose opening next week »

Chicago's best cocktails, bars, bar gadgets and more »