pkazmercyk
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Truck rollover shuts down part of Route 6 in Bolton

January 15, 2021
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
pkazmercyk

Part of Route 6 in Bolton is closed because of rollover crash involving a truck.