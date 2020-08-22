Tropical storm watch issued for Florida Keys as Laura and Marco march toward the Gulf of Mexico

August 22, 2020From www.sun-sentinel.com
Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco are both expected to strengthen into hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. Based on the forecast track at the 5 p.m. Saturday advisory, each storm would be making landfall as a hurricane in the vicinity of New Orleans, with Marco landing Monday afternoon, and Laura about 48 hours later. Two hurricanes in the Gulf simultaneously would be the first time in history that's happened. Florida is outside the forecast path.