Tropical Smoothie Cafe Unveils Holiday-Inspired Menu Featuring Return of ‘Naughty or Nice’ Seasonal Options

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the leading fast casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you food and smoothies with a tropical twist, is wrapping up a year of innovation with the launch of its limited-time winter menu, which features new holiday-inspired flavors and seasonal “Naughty or Nice” fan-favorites, brought back by popular demand. This year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is doing its part to “berry” up the season with the return of its Cranberry Truffle and Very Berry Cranberry smoothies, while introducing the new Sweet n’ Smoky Flatbread. The winter menu items are available at all Tropical Smoothie locations nationwide now through Dec. 31.

“At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, we are always innovating new menu items and flavor combinations that will fulfill our customers’ cravings and exceed their expectations,” said Rob Collins, chief marketing officer for Tropical Smoothie Cafe. “We’re not only constantly introducing new products, but also engaging with our fans on a daily basis, listening to their feedback and bringing them what they want. That’s why we brought back our ‘Naughty or Nice’ smoothie line-up, which offers guests indulgent holiday flavors and a better-for-you, nutritious alternative.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s winter smoothie menu features flavorful berry blends reminiscent of the holidays. For those looking to embrace the season and unleash their “naughty” side, the Cranberry Truffle Smoothie adds an indulgent twist with Ghirardelli® White Chocolate and yogurt that makes for a rich and decadent treat. Made with a combination of cranberries and strawberries, the Very Berry Cranberry smoothie is a “nice”, guilt-free option perfect for health-conscious consumers.

Complementing the “Naughty or Nice” smoothie lineup and making its debut on Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s seasonal menu, the Sweet ‘n Smoky Flatbread starts with smoked cheese and is topped with a signature cranberry chipotle jam. Additionally, the brand has brought back its savory Chicken Apple Club Flatbread, which features all natural grilled chicken breast, house-made crunchy kale and apple slaw, country honey Dijon dressing and a smoked cheese blend.

Since ’tis the season for giving, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is also offering a “Spend and Receive” promotion to help spread the holiday cheer. Now through Dec. 31, guests who purchase a $25 gift card will receive a free 24 oz. smoothie at participating locations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s ongoing success is further driven by its expanded array of offerings and ongoing product innovation. To raise the bar in its 20th anniversary year, the brand will continue to feature top performing limited-time only food and smoothie items as well as optimized versions of current fan favorites.

This year, the food and smoothie franchise plans to open at least 100 restaurants nationwide and currently has franchise opportunities across the U.S. in markets such as Indianapolis, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Cincinnati and Minneapolis, among others. The concept is truly resonating with consumers and franchisees alike so it’s no surprise by 2020, Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans to have 1,000 stores open across the U.S.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 600 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times’ Top 200+ and Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2016 Top 200.

