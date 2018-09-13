Tropical Smoothie Cafe Targets Orlando And Tampa For Expansion

Leading Fast Casual Cafe Concept To Host Meet-and-Greet Events September 25th and 26th

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, one of the fastest growing franchise concepts in the country, is proud to announce its aggressive franchise development plans for the Orlando and Tampa areas, and is currently seeking qualified entrepreneurs to open new restaurants throughout the two markets. To kick off the brand’s expansion efforts, Chief Development Officer and Interim CEO Charles Watson will be hosting an informative event at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Orlando, located at 3030 E. Semoran Blvd, Apopka, on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 pm and another event in Tampa at 1840 Gulf to Blvd, Clearwater, on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 pm. The events will offer interested prospects an opportunity to learn more about franchising opportunities with the leading fast casual brand, which has achieved compounding success and substantial nationwide growth over the past several years.

“We are passionate about supporting our world-class franchise owners that make the success of this brand a reality everyday, and through these meet-and-greet events, we look forward to welcoming likeminded entrepreneurs throughout the Orlando and Tampa areas,” said Charles Watson, Chief Development Officer and Interim CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. “We have witnessed tremendous success in hosting these events in just the past year alone, signing multiple franchise agreements throughout Ohio and Philadelphia to develop an additional 10 cafes in these priority growth markets.”

Current development priorities in Orlando and Tampa are fueled by opportunities in the markets and the company’s continued demand for accelerated growth in 2018 and beyond. Currently, franchisees operate more than 150 Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations across the state of Florida, with 33 cafes open in Orlando, 25 in the Tampa area, and another five expected to open between the two markets before the end of 2018. Both Orlando and Tampa offer a dynamic built-in customer base that enjoys an active and better-for-you lifestyle in flourishing local communities.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s food and smoothie franchise system has experienced an impressive surge in nationwide expansion in 2018, recently opening its 700th cafe, and signing more than 140 franchise agreements to date. The company is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand and currently has franchise opportunities throughout the U.S. Interested candidates should have business experience, along with $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000. Candidates that meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $222,095 and $569,335. The better-for-you food franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $681,000 – the highest in the company’s 21-year-history – with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $873,000.

RSVP to the Meet-and-Greet event in Orlando on September 25 by visiting https://tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com/orlando-event/ or the Tampa event on September 26 by visiting http://tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com/tampa-event/. For more information about opening your own Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with 700 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR’s Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, Forbes Best Franchises and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2018, as well as Franchise Times’ Top 200+ and Nation’s Restaurant News’ Fastest Growing Chains in 2018.

