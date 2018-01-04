Tropical Smoothie Cafe Signs Franchise Agreement for 26 New Restaurants in Texas and Georgia

Multi-Unit Operators Merge to Form Brand’s Largest Franchisee and Accelerate Nationwide Growth

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the leading fast casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you food and smoothies with a tropical twist, announced today its largest franchisee DYNE Hospitality Group has signed a multi-unit agreement that will bring 26 new cafes to the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas and Savannah, Georgia markets. The brand has made significant strides with franchise development and is experiencing tremendous momentum on the heels of a successful 2017, with their aggressive efforts resulting in the execution of more than 180 agreements.

Anchored by existing franchisees Glen Johnson and Nick Crouch, DYNE Hospitality Group will bring 22 Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations to Dallas-Fort Worth and four to Savannah over the next several years, with the two cafes slated to open in Fort Worth during the first quarter of 2018.

“2017 was a year of incredible growth for us, as we significantly expanded Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s presence in several markets across the country,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. “With Glen Johnson and Nick Crouch joining forces and the execution of DYNE’s 26-unit deal for new locations in Texas and Georgia, we’re confident that we’ll not only sustain, but surpass, last year’s success in 2018.”

Johnson and Crouch merged their entities in December 2017 to form DYNE Hospitality Group, which now stands as Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s largest franchisee. The now partners are two of the brand’s top-performing operators and have continued to expand their portfolios since joining the company more than five years ago. Their decades of experience and ongoing success in the industry have inspired DYNE’s mission, which is to create opportunities through operational excellence, a practice they’ve learned through their partnership with Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

“With a proven business model, unparalleled service, wide menu variety and incredible corporate support, it’s no wonder Tropical Smoothie Cafe has established itself as a leader in the fast casual segment,” said Glen Johnson, Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee and co-CEO of DYNE Hospitality Group. “I’ve continued to grow my business since signing my first agreement in 2011 and have watched firsthand the brand consistently achieve tremendous success. Nick has followed a similar path and with our strong desire to open several more Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations, a partnership between us was a natural fit.”

Today, DYNE Hospitality Group owns and operates 41 Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The company has an additional 12 in development that will open in 2018 and set an overall goal to have 100 operating cafes in five years.

“Glen and I are eager to combine our experience and resources to build an exceptional company and further fuel Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s growth nationwide,” added Nick Crouch, Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee and co-CEO of DYNE Hospitality Group.

The food and smoothie franchise currently has franchise opportunities across the U.S. in markets such as Indianapolis, Kansas City, Houston, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Columbus, among others. Fueled by its ongoing product innovation and consistent positive comp sales, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has experienced a surge of franchise development throughout the state that reinforces the brand’s role as a leader in the fast casual segment. By 2020, Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans to have 1,000 stores open across the U.S.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand. Candidates should have business experience; $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000; and an initial investment of between $222,770 and $525,400. The better-for-you food franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $662,000 — the highest in the company’s 20-year history — with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $846,000.

For more information about opening your own Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 600 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times’ Top 200+ and Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2016 Top 200.

Contact:

Courtney Whelan

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwhelan@fish-consulting.com