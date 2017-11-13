Tropical Smoothie Cafe Serves Up Enhanced Customer Experience Through New Digital Innovations

Leading Fast Casual Cafe Introduces Revamped Website, Tropical Rewards App 2.0 and Revitalized Loyalty Program

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the leading fast casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you food and smoothies with a tropical twist, announced today the launch of its updated mobile app and reinvigorated loyalty program. Coupled with the newly designed website, these advancements were developed to enhance the overall digital and dine-in cafe experience through added convenience for guests while providing a cohesive platform that fosters engagement among consumers.

“We continue to innovate our digital offerings to ensure a seamless guest experience across all of our platforms,” said Rob Collins, chief marketing officer at Tropical Smoothie Cafe. “The recent enhancements with our refreshed website, mobile ordering app and loyalty program are just the next steps in our continued focus and investment in anticipating and meeting guests needs through technology.”

The newly revamped website features a simplified entrance to the online ordering platform, providing a more user-friendly experience. The redesigned site also features new imagery that highlights the brand’s better-for-you food and beverage options, as well as promotional menu items and limited-time offers.

To complement the website, the updated Tropical Rewards app further enhances the digital cafe experience by prioritizing convenience and placing control of on-demand ordering and payment at the guests’ fingertips. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is making additional strides with customer engagement through its revitalized loyalty program, which provides new rewards, birthday gifts and surprise and delight offers that guests can conveniently earn and redeem across all channels.

As part of Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s ongoing commitment to further improve the fast casual dining experience, these integrated digital developments are designed to offer guests an elevated experience how they want it: across mobile devices, tablets and in cafes. The enhanced website, updated Tropical Rewards app and upgraded loyalty tier program not only make the ordering process more efficient and convenient, but they also provide a more engaging and interactive way for consumers to enjoy the fresh, natural and quality ingredients Tropical Smoothie Cafe is known for.

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do and we know convenience is a key factor in all of their lives. Their needs are always evolving and we’re committed to giving them the best experience possible. By integrating this new and updated technology, we’re providing a more convenient, engaging and interactive way for consumers to connect to our brand,” added Collins.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s ongoing success is further driven by its expanded array of offerings and ongoing product innovation. To raise the bar in its 20th anniversary year, the brand will continue to feature top performing limited-time only food and smoothie items as well as optimized versions of current fan favorites.

This year, the food and smoothie franchise plans to open at least 100 restaurants nationwide and currently has franchise opportunities across the U.S. in markets such as Indianapolis, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Cincinnati and Minneapolis, among others. The concept is truly resonating with consumers and franchisees alike so it’s no surprise that by 2020, Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans to have 1,000 stores open across the U.S.

For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe and to find a conveniently located cafe, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for details on the latest promotions, limited-time offers, and cafe openings.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 600 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times’ Top 200+ and Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2016 Top 200. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeking qualified franchisees to expand throughout the United States in markets such as Indianapolis, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Cincinnati and Minneapolis, among others.

