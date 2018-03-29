Tropical Smoothie Cafe Secures up to $20 Million in Available Franchisee Financing through ApplePie Capital to Help Fuel Franchise Growth

Relationship to help the fast-growing better-for-you restaurant brand open 1,000 locations by 2020

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, one of the fastest growing franchise concepts in the country, announced today it is working with ApplePie Capital to offer new and existing franchisees access to up to $20 million in debt capital to drive continued expansion across the U.S.

“Tropical Smoothie Cafe is committed to helping our franchisees grow and prosper, and we are excited to launch this program with ApplePie. They are franchising professionals who understand the needs of our franchisees to help foster their growth,” said Charles Watson, chief development officer of Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

“ApplePie recognizes our business model and has developed a dedicated lending program to address the financial needs of our franchisees, whether they are looking to open new locations, acquire capital for acquisitions or remodels, or looking for assistance with refinancing. Their decision to allocate $20 million to Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisees will help us achieve our accelerating expansion efforts in key target markets across the U.S. and reach our goal of 1,000 locations by 2020.”

“ApplePie Capital is thrilled to partner with Tropical Smoothie Cafe to support the growth of the brand more quickly and efficiently,” said Denise Thomas, CEO and co-founder of ApplePie.

“ApplePie offers financing options that address the full spectrum of franchisee needs, and our proprietary growth products are specifically designed for franchisees with stellar franchise brands like Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The options we provide often do not require personal collateral, and we have introduced lower pricing to help accelerate their aggressive multi-unit growth plans.”

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 640 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2018, as well as Franchise Times’ Top 200+ and Nation’s Restaurant News’ Fastest Growing Chains in 2017.

About ApplePie Capital

ApplePie Capital is an innovative financial solutions provider dedicated to the franchise industry. ApplePie provides a wealth of financial choices for franchise entrepreneurs at every stage of their development, with a diverse and growing network of capital providers and financing solutions, including growth capital, SBA and conventional loans, and equipment financing. ApplePie’s franchise finance experts are focused on matching clients with the right option at the right time, maximizing their efficiency and reducing the headaches of working separately across individual lenders. For more information, visit ApplePieCapital.com.

