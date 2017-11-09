Tropical Smoothie Cafe Propels Franchise Expansion In Texas

Leading Fast Casual Cafe Grows Dallas Footprint with Eight New Locations in Development

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the leading fast casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you food and smoothies with a tropical twist, announced today that two industry veterans have signed multi-unit franchise agreements for development in Texas, which will bring eight new locations to markets throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s accelerated growth in Dallas County emphasizes the brand’s aggressive development efforts in the market and nationwide, having signed more than 140 franchise agreements this year alone for continued expansion across the country.

Industry veteran Steve Milam signed an agreement to develop three Tropical Smoothie Cafe restaurants over the next few years. His first cafe is slated to open in early 2018 in Frisco, located at 5110 Eldorado Parkway. Milam has plans for additional development in the market and is looking to open two more restaurants by 2019. An experienced multi-unit operator, Milam is also a Wingstop franchisee and owns four locations throughout Texas.

Furthering the brands statewide momentum is new franchisee Smit Shah of SP Tropical Investments, LLC, who, along with the company’s chief financial officer, Prachee Patel, will develop five new units throughout Dallas County. Shah is a foodservice industry veteran and has operated both Subway and Bahama Bucks restaurants throughout Texas. From the group’s very first visit to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, they recognized the brand’s vast potential in this growing health-conscious market and plan to open a total of 10 to 15 locations throughout Dallas and Houston over the next five years.

“We believe the potential for success in Dallas is unlimited and we are thrilled to be expanding our presence with partners like Steve Milam and Smit Shah who bring decades of franchising and food service experience to the table,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. “We have no doubt that their diverse and impressive backgrounds will be a valuable resource in driving our momentum and growing our footprint throughout Texas. With nearly 30 additional new locations in the pipeline for the market, we’re excited to tap into the wealth of opportunity that still lies ahead for our brand in the Lone Star State.”

The food and smoothie franchise currently has franchise opportunities across the U.S. in markets such as Indianapolis, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Cincinnati and Minneapolis, among others. Fueled by its ongoing product innovation and consistent positive comp sales, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has experienced a surge of franchise development throughout the state that reinforces the brand’s role as a leader in the fast casual segment. By 2020, Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans to have 1,000 stores open across the U.S.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand. Candidates should have business experience; $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000; and an initial investment of between $222,770 and $525,400. The better-for-you food franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $662,000 — the highest in the company’s 20-year history — with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $846,000.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s aggressive franchise growth is backed by the entrepreneurs at the BIP Franchise Accelerator, a division of venture capital firm BIP Capital, which invested in the brand in 2010. BIP Capital has invested more than $250 million in emerging, high-growth brands across the franchising, software, and technology and consumer products industries. BIP Capital created the BIP Franchise Accelerator to leverage its leadership team’s deep franchise experience to help emerging brands accelerate their growth. In addition to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the BIP Franchise Accelerator’s portfolio includes Tin Drum Asian Kitchen, which has grown to 11 locations in Georgia.

For more information about opening your own Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 600 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times’ Top 200+ and Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2016 Top 200.

About the BIP Franchise Accelerator

The BIP Franchise Accelerator is a division of BIP Capital, an Atlanta-based venture capital firm with over $250 million invested in over 26 companies in emerging, high-growth brands across the franchising, software, technology and consumer products industries. BIP Capital created the BIP Franchise Accelerator to leverage its leadership team’s deep franchise experience to help emerging brands accelerate their growth. The BIP Franchise Accelerator not only provides investment capital, but also uses proven strategies to help companies evolve into mature, thriving brands. From fast casual and QSR concepts to service brands and healthcare and education concepts, the BIP Franchise Accelerator has invested in emerging brands driven by people with an entrepreneurial spirit that have a great growth potential. Its current portfolio includes Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Tin Drum Asian Kitchen and BIP Franchise Finance. For more information on BIP Franchise Accelerator, visit www.bipfranchiseaccelerator.com.

Contact:

Courtney Whelan

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwhelan@fish-consulting.com