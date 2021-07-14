Innovation and brand loyalists propel same-store-sales to +42.3%

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tropical Smoothie Cafe , a leading national fast-casual cafe franchise known for both its better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, continues its impressive growth in 2021 with a same-store-sales increase of 42.3% during Q2, and a year-to-date same-store-sales increase of 38%, for a two-year same-store-sales increase of 29% at the end of the quarter.

Also during Q2, the company opened 38 new cafes and signed 105 franchise agreements, which included two large multi-unit deals with existing franchisees. To date this year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened 63 locations, signed 200 franchise agreements and is on pace to open 130 cafes in 2021.Tropical Smoothie Cafe Posts Record-Breaking Q2 Results

Dedicated fans of the brand propelled sales for the quarter and tried limited-time offerings in droves, beginning with the guest-favorite Dragon Fruit Smoothie. The Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie and Watermelon Mojito® Smoothie also broke sales records as nearly 20% of all June orders included one of the cocktail-inspired smoothies.

As a thank-you to its loyalty members, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also celebrated National Smoothie Day on June 21 with $1 smoothies. The deal drove eight times more signups than a typical nonpromotion day and resulted in more than 32,000 new app downloads.

“We are driving sales and excitement around our brand with new products, great offers for our loyalty members and convenient ordering through our digital channels,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “This quarter, a record-breaking 75% of our signed agreements came from existing franchisees, which shows they are the heart of our brand and dedicated to our future growth.”

“The passion the brand has for innovation, culture and putting both franchisees and guests first creates a successful atmosphere that I want to continue to grow with,” said Rylan Miller, one of the largest Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisees, who recently signed a multi-unit deal to develop more than a dozen Tropical Smoothie Cafes across the Carolinas and Georgia.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe continues to be recognized in the industry. The brand was ranked No. 11 in the Fast Casual annual Top 100 Movers and Shakers awards, up two spots from the previous year. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also made the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list for the fifth consecutive year.

Interested franchise candidates should have business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $350,000, which includes $125,000 in liquid assets. Candidates who meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $257,500 and $560,500. The franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $840,000 – the highest in the company’s 24-year-history – with the top 50% reporting an AUV of more than $1 million.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 975 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including rankings in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, Forbes’ Best Franchises and Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list for the fifth year in a row, as well as the Franchise Times’ Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business’ America’s Favorite Chains.

