Tropical Smoothie Cafe Opens 750th Location

Leading Fast Casual Cafe Hosts Grand Opening Celebration in Sugar Land, Texas

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, a leading national fast-casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, is proud to announce the opening of the 750th location in the system, which will open on May 17th in Sugar Land, TX at 13445 University Blvd. This major milestone showcases Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s rapid growth and sets the company one step closer to reaching its goal of opening 130 new cafes in 2019.

“We continue to experience tremendous growth year after year and are extremely proud to announce the opening of our 750th cafe,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “We are excited to celebrate this opening with our franchisee and guests in the Houston area. We look forward to building on this momentum to propel our aggressive expansion efforts in target markets across the state of Texas and beyond, with the goal of having 1,500 cafes open nationwide by 2025.”

Currently, 50 franchised Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations operate across the state of Texas, with nine cafes open in the Houston area, and another four expected to open in the market before the end of 2019.

The new Sugar Land location will be owned and operated by first-time franchisees – a husband and wife team, Andy and Fena Patel. The cafe will celebrate its opening on May 17 with a ribbon cutting at 7:00 a.m. as well as a series of giveaways, including “Free Smoothies for a Year” cards for the first 50 customers and $1.99 smoothies throughout the day. CEO Charles Watson and members of the brand’s leadership team will also be in attendance.

“As health and fitness enthusiasts, and regular guests to other local Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations, we’re very passionate about the brand’s better-for-you lifestyle and wanted to bring the concept to our hometown,” said Andy Patel. “Fena and I are incredibly excited and honored to open Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s 750th location. The company has proven to equip its franchisees with exceptional resources and tools to help fuel our success, and we’re thrilled to help drive the growth in Texas, while bringing a refreshing option to our local community.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s food and smoothie franchise system experienced an impressive surge in nationwide expansion in 2018, celebrating the opening of 110 cafes, and the signing of 191 franchise agreements. With 750 locations open nationwide, the company is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand and currently has franchise opportunities throughout the U.S. Interested candidates should have business experience, along with $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000. Candidates that meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $246,500 – $580,500. The better-for-you food franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $730,000 – the highest in the company’s 22-year-history – with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $938,000.

For more information about opening your own Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country with 750 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR’s Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, Forbes’ Best Franchises and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2018, as well as Franchise Times’ Top 200+ and Nation’s Restaurant News’ Fastest Growing Chains in 2018.

Contact:

Courtney Whelan

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwhelan@fish-consulting.com