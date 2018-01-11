Tropical Smoothie Cafe Continues Northeast Expansion With New Restaurant In Rhode Island

Leading fast casual cafe to give first 50 guests free smoothies for a year

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the leading fast casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you food and smoothies with a tropical twist, announced today its newest franchised location is opening in Providence, Rhode Island on January 12th. The new location is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisee Sneha Sabnani and marks the brand’s second location in Rhode Island, with an additional one slated to open in Cranston this summer. Tropical Smoothie Cafe identified the Northeast as a prime market for development and the opening in Providence, along with the dozens of others in the region last year, showcases the brand’s successful efforts in the area. Located at 272 Thayer Street, the Providence cafe will be giving away free smoothies for a year to the first 50 guests on grand opening day and will also be offering 99-cent smoothies.*

“Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s stellar growth would not be possible without dedicated and passionate franchisees like Sneha Sabnani, who continue to demonstrate confidence in our brand through the success of their cafes and opening of additional locations,” said Mike Rotondo, chief executive officer of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. “Opening more than 100 new restaurants last year, we are capitalizing on that momentum and starting the year off strong with the new location in Providence.”

Aiding the brand’s expansion in Rhode Island is multi-unit franchisee Sneha Sabnani of White Niagara LLC. Sabnani started her career in marketing and product management, but ventured into foodservice when she opened her first Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Providence in 2016. The success she experienced with her location and the growing demand for fresh and healthier food options in the area led Sabnani to open a second cafe so she can provide even more residents in Providence with better-for-you food and smoothie options.

“Nearly five years ago, I had my first Tropical Smoothie Cafe experience and was immediately impressed by the wide variety of food and smoothie offerings and distinctive culture that you don’t often see in the Northeast,” said Sabnani. “The continuous product innovation, caliber of service and quality of taste make this concept the success it is today. The simplicity of the product has also enabled us to seamlessly participate in local vendor festivals, block parties and fundraisers, which has helped us grow the brand’s presence in Rhode Island and draw in an expanded fan base throughout the state.”

Fueled by its ongoing product innovation and consistent positive comp sales, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has experienced a surge of franchise development nationwide that reinforces the brand’s role as a leader in the fast casual segment. By 2020, the smoothie franchise plans to have 1,000 stores open across the U.S.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand. Candidates should have business experience; $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000; and an initial investment of between $222,770 and $525,400. The better-for-you food franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $662,000 — the highest in the company’s 20-year history — with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $846,000.

*Guests can redeem one smoothie per week for 52 weeks.

