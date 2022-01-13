Tropical Smoothie Cafe Caps Off 10th Consecutive Year of Positive Same-Store Sales Growth

2021 was a milestone-filled year for the fast-growing brand

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tropical Smoothie Cafe marked its 10th consecutive year of positive same-store sales growth in 2021, along with additional milestones that include opening its 1,000th location, opening more new cafes than any prior year and introducing its top-selling limited-time smoothie in company history.

In 2021, Tropical Smoothie Cafe reported same-store sales are up 22% over 2020, with a two-year increase of 29.4% over 2019. Digital sales accounted for 76% of that growth, driven by the brand’s 2021 introduction of customizable online and mobile ordering that added another layer of convenience for guests.

The company also opened 133 new cafes in 2021, a company record. In addition to new openings, Tropical Smoothie Cafe signed the highest number of franchise agreements in its history, with 332 new agreements signed in 2021. More than 70% were signed with existing franchisees.

“Our franchisees, our field teams and the support center team have worked incredibly hard to make 2021our best year yet by so many measures, and the brand’s success is a testament to their passion for excellent guest experience and inspiring better in their communities,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “We are committed to carrying our phenomenal momentum into 2022. We’re not planning on slowing down.”

2021 goes into the books as a smash hit from a product innovation standpoint as well. In Q1, Tropical Smoothie Cafe launched its first shrimp limited-time offering (LTO) that quickly became the most popular food LTO in brand history. The Cajun Shrimp Wrap and the Cajun Shrimp Salad will be back on the menu for a limited-time encore performance starting Jan. 19. The brand also introduced two new LTO sides in 2021, Jalapeno Corn and Maple-Kissed Sweet Potatoes, which were so successful that they are now on the permanent menu.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe also crowned a new top-selling LTO smoothie of all time in 2021 when its all-new, cocktail-inspired Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie topped the former bestseller and fan-favorite Watermelon Mojito® Smoothie. The two are now the brand’s top sellers of all time, with 1 in 5 guest orders including at least one of them throughout the LTO’s availability.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,040 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including rankings in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 Top 10, Forbes’ Best Franchises and Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list and Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business’ America’s Favorite Chains.

Interested franchise candidates should have business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $350,000, which includes $125,000 in liquid assets. Candidates who meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $257,500 and $560,500. The franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $840,000 — the highest in the company’s 24-year history.

