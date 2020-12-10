Tropical Smoothie Cafe Announces +26.3% Same Store Sales in November

Leading Fast-Casual Concept Continues Record-Setting Results and Industry-Leading Growth with Best Monthly Performance to Date and 90th Cafe Opening This Year

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC , the franchisor of a leading national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist, today announced continued record-setting results for 2020 with same store sales of +26.3% in November, the company’s best monthly performance in 2020 to date. In addition, the company has signed a record 236 franchise agreements and opened 90 new cafes year-to-date.

“It’s inspiring to be a part of record-setting growth at Tropical Smoothie Cafe during such a challenging year for our industry,” said Nick Crouch, Co-CEO of DYNE Hospitality Group, the largest Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee. “I’m extremely grateful to be part of a brand that prioritizes franchisee success and has adjusted so quickly in these unique times to support my fellow franchisees and me. The momentum we have is incredible and the excitement about the future of our great brand is amazing.”

The unrivaled commitment of the brand’s franchisees to engage with the communities they serve has helped solidify Tropical Smoothie Cafe as a category leader in the industry. As consumers strive for new ways to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor, the company is dedicated to consistently introducing new menu items and promotions, satisfying the desire from guests across the country for made-to-order smoothies, flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches and more.

“We’re humbled by the drive of our franchisees across the system and the growth we’ve accomplished this year. Our success this year is simply a result of the amazing grit our franchisees have displayed throughout the pandemic,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “The collaborative partnership with our franchisees is the key to our success, and it fuels our dedication to providing new menu innovations and healthier options in the communities we serve. I am optimistic and excited to close out the year with tremendous growth results to continue to set our franchisees up for success in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information on Tropical Smoothie Cafe, visit www.TropicalSmoothieCafe.com .

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 900 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR’s 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Forbes’ Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times’ Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN’s 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review’s Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN’s Most Influential CEOs.

The post Tropical Smoothie Cafe Announces +26.3% Same Store Sales in November first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.