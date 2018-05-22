Tropical Smoothie Cafe Accelerates Development In The Midwest

Leading Fast Casual Cafe Drives Expansion in Ohio and Illinois

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, one of the fastest growing franchise concepts in the country, announced today its aggressive franchise development plans for the Midwest, specifically targeting Ohio and Illinois. With momentum from new franchise agreements and a strong pipeline of upcoming grand openings, the brand is continuing to target the Midwest for additional growth and is seeking qualified entrepreneurs to expand the brand’s presence throughout the region.

“The Midwest is a key area for development and while we have an existing presence in markets such as Ohio and Illinois, we’ve only scratched the surface,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. “We see tremendous growth potential for Tropical Smoothie Cafe in the Midwest and believe that our successful business model and strong franchisee network will resonate in the region. We look forward to the opportunity to bring more locations to the Midwest and are eager to welcome new franchisees who share our passion of providing unparalleled hospitality and superior products in the communities we serve.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is propelling expansion efforts in Ohio and seeking to bring more locations to markets such as Cleveland and Columbus. There are 15 cafes currently open in the state and with the five franchise agreements signed this year, the brand is slated to open more than a dozen new locations throughout Ohio over the next few years. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is further expanding its Midwest presence by also targeting Illinois. The brand has six existing cafes in the state, with an additional location set to open in Tinley Park this summer. As development efforts continue in Ohio and Illinois, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has set a goal to open 50 new cafes across both states over the next 5 years.

To support the brand’s expansion efforts, CEO Mike Rotondo will be hosting informative ‘Meet the CEO’ events on June 5, 6 and 7 at Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations in Lockport, Illinois, Toledo, Ohio and Findlay, Ohio, respectively. The events will offer interested prospects an opportunity to learn more about franchising opportunities with the leading fast casual brand, which has achieved compounding success and substantial nationwide growth over the past several years.

In addition to the brand’s movement in the Midwest, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is accelerating its growth throughout markets across the country, having signed nearly 100 franchise agreements this year alone for nationwide expansion. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand. Candidates should have business experience; $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000; and an initial investment of between $222,095 and $569,335. The better-for-you food franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $681,000 – the highest in the company’s 21-year-history – with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $873,000.

RSVP to the ‘Meet the CEO’ event in Lockport, Illinois on June 5th by visiting https://bit.ly/2rQi1og.

RSVP to the ‘Meet the CEO’ event in Toledo, Ohio on June 6th by visiting https://bit.ly/2IOVtPA.

RSVP to the ‘Meet the CEO’ event in Findlay, Ohio on June 7th by visiting https://bit.ly/2rTVln7.

For more information about opening your own Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 650 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2018, as well as Franchise Times’ Top 200+ and Nation’s Restaurant News’ Fastest Growing Chains in 2017.

