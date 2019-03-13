Tropical Flavors Star in Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ New Spring Menu

Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Menu Items & Specialty “Vault” Flavors Available for a Limited Time

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A, an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts for nearly 40 years, invites guests to indulge in a taste of the tropics with a recently unveiled lineup of Island-inspired beverages. Back by popular demand are the Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Chiller, Latte and Iced Latte, along with the introduction of the newly concocted Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Cold Brew that’s perfect for guests looking for flavored sugar-free coffee drinks. Additionally, guests who love to brew Gloria Jean’s high-quality coffee in the comfort of their own homes may purchase Caramel Coconut Macadamia Whole Beans, made with real coconut inclusions, as well as this season’s “Gloria’s Vault” selection, Apricot Crème Whole Beans, in stores or online.

“We decided on a tropical theme for our Spring menu offerings to get guests excited for the warmer weather on the horizon, and no flavor does that better than our fan-favorite Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut, which can best be described as paradise in a cup,” said Sam Ferreira, president of Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A. “Our fulltime master roaster loves to experiment with unique flavor combinations at our dedicated roasting facility and is particularly proud of our new cold brews where our flavored whole beans are the star.”

Gloria Jean’s is also highlighting one of its most popular Chillers, the White Chocolate Caramel Cookie Chiller, to make it easy for guests looking for something tried and true. Available for a limited time, customers may enjoy the following Gloria Jean’s Spring menu items:

Beverages: Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Chiller – A tropical icy blend of espresso, Madagascar vanilla, coconut and macadamia flavors, topped with whipped cream, coconut crunchies and caramel sauce. Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Latte – Made using perfectly extracted espresso married with silky-textured steamed milk, Madagascar vanilla, coconut and macadamia flavors, then topped with whipped cream, coconut crunchies and drizzled with caramel sauce. NEW! Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Iced Latte – Poured over ice, this drink features espresso, Madagascar vanilla, coconut and macadamia flavors. This chilly treat is then topped with whipped cream, coconut crunchies and caramel sauce. NEW! Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Cold Brew – Specially made with GJC’s signature TODDY© and water, this tasty and tropical blend of caramel, coconut and macadamias is poured over ice. White Chocolate Caramel Cookie Chiller – “The Queen of Gloria Jean’s Chillers” is made starting with a cappuccino base and features white chocolate and caramel flavors, and Oreo® cookie crumbles, all topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce. (Note: This beverage is a year-round favorite and always available to order.)

Whole Beans: Caramel Coconut Macadamia – A signature blend of sweet caramel and buttery macadamia nut flavors infused with real shredded coconut for an added burst of flavor. Apricot Crème (Gloria’s Vault) –These 100% Arabica beans have the zingy sweetness of apricot with a rich, creamy finish.





Gloria Jean’s sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roaster.

Available through June 2, the Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Chiller, Latte, Iced Latte and Cold Brew, along with this season’s flavorful whole bean offerings, will be featured along with the White Chocolate Caramel Cookie Chiller on Gloria Jean’s menu at the brand’s nearly 60 locations in the U.S. For the full menu, which includes an assortment of chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods and pastries, as well as locations and the complete list of whole beans available for purchase, please visit www.gloriajeans.com.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A. is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

