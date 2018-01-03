Trivia frenzy overtakes local pubs on National Trivia Day

Trials and trivialations

Today is National Trivia Day. Feed your trivia frenzy, and appetite, at one of these weekly trivia nights at San Diego establishments.

Woodstock’s Pizza’s Thursday Trivia Night includes tasty pizza, pitchers of craft beer, prizes and brain-to-brain competition. Face off against rival teams with your team of up to six like-minded trivia hounds. Sign-ups start at 8:30 p.m. 1221 Garnet Ave., San Diego. (858) 642-6900 or woodstockspb.com

True North Tavern in North Park hosts Monday Night Trivia with themed challenges and drink specials, like $4 Saint Archer craft beer cans. 3815 30th St., San Diego. (619) 291-3815 or truenorthtavern.com

The Rail’s Tuesday Trivia Night starts at 7 p.m. With a handcrafted signature cocktail in one hand, competitors test their knowledge of different themed questions. 3796 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 298-2233 or thebrassrailsd.com

Barrel Republic gets its trivia game on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Competitors can relax before squaring off their favorite craft beer, such as an IPA, lager, blonde, wheat or pale ale. 1261 Garnet Ave., San Diego. (858) 270-9922 or barrelrepublic.com

Openings

Portland-based Salt & Straw opened its first San Diego storefront in Little Italy. The family-run ice cream purveyor has crafted a special menu with San Diego-specific flavors, including James Coffee & Compartes (chocolate-dipped caramel covered pecans) Love Nuts, Avocado & Oaxacan Chocolate Fudge and Peanut Butter Stout with Chocolate Chicharrón (featuring the same malt base used by Belching Beaver Brewery). Shop favorites like Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache and Honey Lavender will also be offered. Scoops can be purchased in cups or waffle cones, in addition to milkshakes, special sundaes and pints to go. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. 1670 India St., Little Italy. saltandstraw.com

Renegade at Park & Rec, a retro-’80s vibe food window has launched in University Heights. Created by Matt Sieve and the team at Madison on Park, the pop-up will offer a range of new and familiar dishes, including poke nachos with fresh tuna and guacamole; tatchos (tater tot nachos) topped with crispy carnitas and nacho cheese; the Renegade burger with pickled shallots, aged white cheddar cheese and mustard frills on a brioche bun; and several grilled sandwiches, including the Blondie with turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese. The menu will expand to include brunch. Open 5 to 10 p.m. daily. 4612 Park Blvd, San Diego. (619) 795-9700.

Wingstop opened its doors in San Diego in December. With a focus on wings, fries and sides, the menu features bone-in and boneless wings with 11 rubs and sauces, including original hot, teriyaki, lemon pepper and hickory smoked barbecue. 342 Euclid Ave., Suite 402, San Diego. (619) 488-6533.

Grabbagreen Food and Juice, a healthy fast-food restaurant, opened its doors inside the Westgate Hotel downtown. Health-minded people on the go will find the menu convenient: every item is fresh and made-to-order. Selections include grain bowls, beef, chicken and veggie wraps, soups, smoothies, fresh-pressed juice and healthy snacks. 222 Broadway, San Diego. (619) 268-1900 or grabbagreen.com

Dunkin’ Donuts opened its doors Dec. 21 in Point Loma. The doughnut shop will serve its full menu of signature items, including fresh brewed coffee, cold brew, lattes, macchiato, baked goods, sandwiches and the new Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee. Guests can purchase their favorite coffee and baked goods from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The drive-thru will be open 24 hours. 1770 Rosecrans St., San Diego. dunkindonuts.com

The Monkey King — a restaurant, bar and lounge that pays homage to the Gaslamp Quarter’s Chinatown and its Prohibition-era past — opened its doors downtown. Executive chef Brendan Mica (Standard High Line in Manhattan) will lead the culinary team in developing authentic Chinese cuisine with a modern flare. Featured dishes include drunken lobster Hong Kong style, traditional house-made dim sum, Peking duck chow fun and 12-ounce prime New York strip. Patrons can indulge in the cocktail menu which marries handcrafted cocktails with an Asian focus while offering large format drinks in punch bowls such as the Scorpion King, a mix of vodka, gin, light and dark rum and a medley of fresh juices. 467 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 359-8897 or monkeykingsd.com

Breakfast Republic has opened its doors Pacific Beach. This is the seventh location for the San Diego brand and the fourth location to open in 2017. Housed in the space previously occupied by the sports bar Miller’s Field, the eatery boasts a large bar in the middle of the area, surrounded by fresh foliage and seating. Menu items include shrimp and grits breakfast, steak and eggs, breakfast bacon mac and cheese, signature pancake flights and French toast samplers. Gluten-free options and the vegan madras curry scramble are also offered. Drink choices include kombucha, beer, cold brew, Prosecco on tap and specialty cocktails. 4465 Mission Blvd., San Diego. (858) 750-2107 or breakfastrepublic.com

The Shoppes at Carlsbad welcomed Yard House to its lineup of restaurants in December. Guests will enjoy more than 100 American-style dishes — from burgers and steaks to pizza and seafood — made from scratch daily and the world's largest selection of draft beer with 130 taps. 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad. (760) 434-1009 or yardhouse.com

Reopening

K Sandwiches has announced it will reopen its store on Friday. The casual eatery, which specialized in Vietnamese banh mi, croissant sandwiches and other snacks and sweets, operated in the space for nine years before a fire destroyed the sandwich shop in 2015. 7604 Linda Vista Road, San Diego. (858) 278-8961 or ksandwiches.com

Redesign

Cesar RSF owners Richard and Terumi Mazzera have announced that the restaurant will undergo several changes, including a new name TABLE Food + Drink, effective Friday. The menu, under the guidance of chef Jon Hearnsberger, will take on a more contemporary and innovative approach inspired by American favorites, including Mary’s southern buttermilk fried chicken, panko-crusted sole, grilled wedge salad and oysters on the half shell. Guests will also find a warm updated decor as they sip on a creative cocktail or glass of wine. Open 11:30 a.m. to close Tuesday through Sunday. 16089 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe. (858) 771-1313 or cesartapas.com

Renovations

The Poseidon Project has expanded its inventory to include a wood-fired pizza kitchen. Along with 13 craft beers on tap and a rotating wine menu, guests can order quality pies, including The Jonny Boy, made with calabro mozzarella, red sauce, ricotta cheese and basil; and the Sausage & Peppers topped with red sauce, calabro mozzarella, Seisel’s sweet Italian sausage, Calabrian peppers and ricotta cheese. 4126 Napier St., San Diego. (619) 230-5334 or poseidonsd.com

JRDN at Tower23 will be closed through Feb. 9 for a monthlong refresh. The seaside hotspot, known for its casually sophisticated California cuisine, will undergo an update that will include the installation of new indoor/outdoor furnishings, a glass enclosed sushi kitchen and other aesthetic and kitchen enhancements. An all-new sushi menu, steak and seafood-focused dishes and other items are also in development. 723 Felspar St., San Diego. (858) 270-2323 or t23hotel.com/jrdn

Nine-Ten Restaurant & Bar has emerged from a major $300,000 renovation that has updated and modernized all of its dining spaces. Completed by San Diego-based Robinson Brown Design, the redesign includes a refurbished main dining room with lighter wood replacing dark mahogany, fresh chandeliers and LED lighting, all new furniture including three additional booths, and a La Jolla Cove-inspired ocean and fauna wall panorama created by local artist Dana Montlack. The bar has also been refreshed with new furnishings, lighting and wall coverings, as well as its sidewalk patio on Prospect Street and the outdoor Grande Terrace, where guests can dine al fresco with views of the Pacific Ocean. 910 Prospect St., La Jolla. (858) 964-5400 or nine-ten.com

