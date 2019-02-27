Triple Sun Spirits to honor late WZZO personality with 'Bearman Bourbon'

For more than two decades, Kevin “The Bearman” Schutts was the voice of the Lehigh Valley’s morning commute.

On Sunday, his radio station, WZZO, announced that Schutts, 64, had died, shocking fans of his longtime “The Bearman and Keith” morning show.

Among those fans were the folks from Triple Sun Spirits in Emmaus, who decided to honor “The Bearman” with a special bourbon, which will be released March 5. Each bottle of the bourbon will cost $42; $10 from each sale will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a cause that was near and dear to Schutts’ heart. Additional donations for the charity will be accepted at the Emmaus distillery, or can be directly donated through the JDRF’s website: bit.ly/2H5XZ2k.

“The Bearman and Keith have been a huge part of my life in the morning. Listening to them every morning eased my commute and got my day off with a much needed laugh,” Triple Sun Spirits’ owner Kristofer Kwant said in a prepared statement. “It was always a pleasure to see them out at events, and the Lehigh Valley will just never really be the same again without him.”

The distillery’s ultra-premium single barrel straight bourbon will be released at 95.1 proof (47.55 percent ABV), which is of course an homage to the broadcast frequency for Schutts’ morning show. Only 100 bottles are available. Each bottle contains 375 milliliters.

Schutts began his radio career nearly 47 years ago in Allentown. He and his partner, Keith Moyer, built their morning radio show, which began in 1992, around goofy, often crude humor and stunts. In a 1994 Morning Call story about their 1,000th show — aired from the State Theatre in Easton — Schutts offered a cheerfully self-deprecating assessment of the team’s appeal: “God, the biggest joke on our show is us — and we know it.”

Triple Sun will be open with special hours, 5 to 10 p.m. March 5, to sell bottles of the bourbon. Triple Sun is at 518 Bank St., Emmaus.

Info: www.triplesunspirits.com/

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628