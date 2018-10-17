TripAdvisor claims Alaska has better pizza than Chicago ... Um?

TripAdvisor, where random people rate everything from hotels to helicopter rides, just released a list of the top pizzerias in the country. And the winner is located in — wait for it— Boston? Regina Pizzeria, which has been open since 1926, is definitely a surprising pick for the top spot. (Joseph Hernandez, our Food & Dining deputy editor, went on record to say it is "meh.")

And Chicago? Nowhere to be seen in the top 10.

What cities did make the top 10? How about the pizza paradises of Anchorage, Alaska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma? To make matters even worse, Nashville, Tenn., has not one, but two restaurants in the top 10. This is the strangest list of pizzerias we've ever seen.

What's all the more confusing is that TripAdvisor, in the same breath, released a list of the top 10 pizza cities, with Chicago right there at No. 2 behind our perennial pizza rival, New York. According to the site, the best reviewed pizzeria in Chicago is Lou Malnati's, which sounds right in line with a tourist-centric website.

Which has us questioning the merits of this list. According to TripAdvisor’s methodology, the winners were selected based on the "quality and quantity of reviews," which all means the obvious places had a much easier time making the cut than the smaller places.

And should we trust these people? After all, who knows the most about cities? Tourists! Obviously, the people who fly in and spend a minimal number of days hitting all the obvious spots know what's up.

Contrast that with our list of the best pizzerias in Chicago, where we exhaustively visited places over a month to find the best.

At the very least, next time you're in Alaska, you know where to pick up a slice.

