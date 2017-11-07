Trinity Capital Completes Sale of 57 Taco Bell Restaurants For OCAT, LLC

Second Annual Trinity Capital Insider’s Conference Set for March 2018

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Trinity Capital, the Los Angeles-based boutique investment firm, today announced the successful completion of the sale of 57 Taco Bell restaurants for OCAT, LLC, a Modesto, Calif.-based, 50-year Taco Bell franchise operator with locations in 23 California cities.

According to OCAT, LLC president David Olson, Trinity Capital skillfully navigated the complicated franchisor approval process and successfully oversaw a sale that delivered premium value.

“With their extensive experience in the restaurant industry, Trinity ran a competitive auction, attracting substantial private equity interest for our business. I couldn’t be more pleased with the results,” said David Olson, President of OCAT, LLC.

The OCAT sale is one of numerous financial transactions Trinity Capital managed this year for large franchise groups, representing a mix of QSR and fast casual restaurants, and foodservice products. Each of these transactions created value for the seller and opportunity for the buyer.

“It was an honor and a pleasure to work with David and OCAT on this complicated yet valuable transaction,” said Kevin Burke, founder and managing partner of Los Angeles-based Trinity Capital.

In an effort to share their knowledge and extensive experience with the franchisee community as they prepare for transactions such as OCAT’s sale, Trinity Capital last year launched an insider’s conference. The second annual insider’s conference, entitled Looking Beyond the Stereotypes – What You Really Need to Know to Attract and Optimize Private Equity or Family Office Investment, is slated for March 8, 2018 at the Ritz Carlton in Marina del Rey, California. The conference is aimed at C-suite level executives and owners who are looking for broader market knowledge in prepping for and attracting investment for their business.

“This conference will help franchise groups and owners plan ahead for future investment and gain a better understanding of how private equity and family office money can help them grow their business, or create a valuable exit strategy,” added Burke.

For more information about the Trinity Capital conference please click here or contact Lori Dietzman at (310)231-3102 or ldietzman@tcib.com

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital provides financial advice to middle market businesses regarding mergers and acquisitions, leveraged and management buyouts, debt restructuring and private placements of debt and equity. The firm, a FINRA-regulated financial advisor, combines Wall Street experience and investor relationships with boutique client service and has deep sector expertise in restaurants, consumer/retail, food and beverage, and other industries. Trinity is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Boston.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com