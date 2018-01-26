Trinity Capital Announces 2017 Transaction Closings for Restaurant and Foodservice Clients

Trinity Capital Managing Director Kevin Burke Sees Continued ‘Quality Opportunities for Buyers and Sellers’

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Trinity Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment banking advisory firm, today announced the completion of over 25 transactions in 2017. Transactions included sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and recapitalizations of restaurant and foodservice companies nationwide.

“2017 proved to be another successful year for operators and food producers as buyers with access to significant capital looked for opportunities to invest in the safe haven of quality food industry assets,” said Kevin Burke, Managing Director. He added, “Guest transactions have grown for brands ‘getting it right,’ and those brands that understand the digital world, appeal to millennials and consistently deliver a positive guest experience will find considerable opportunity in the mergers and acquisitions landscape.”

Looking ahead, Burke said there is a confluence of issues impacting operators, most notably an increase in wages and commodities. However, brands addressing these issues with pricing strategies, technology and forward thinking will continue to outperform the industry and attract capital.

2017 Trinity deal highlights include:

Served as the exclusive financial advisor to Homestyle Dining LLC in the sale of casual dining brands Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse to FAT Brands Inc.

Served as the exclusive financial advisor to First Picks Holdings LLC in the sale of its Panera Bread locations to PBS Foods, LLC.

Represented OCAT, LLC, in the sale of its interests to Pacific Bells, one of the largest U.S. Taco Bell franchisees.

Represented two other Taco Bell franchise groups in acquisitions, including BurgerBusters Inc. and G.F. Enterprise LLC.

Represented Consolidated Wings Investment, LLC, in the sale of its Buffalo Wild Wings holdings to World Wide Wings, LLC.

Served as the exclusive financial advisor to Aquamar, Inc., the leading producer of shred-style imitation crabmeat in the U.S., in its recapitalization with Huron Capital.

In total, Trinity advised clients on transactions that represented approximately $2.0 billion in assets in 2017.

To help multi-unit operators prepare for transactions such as these, Trinity Capital will hold its second annual insider’s conference. The conference, entitled Attracting and Optimizing Restaurant Investment: Strategies for Today’s Environment, is slated for March 8, 2018, at the Ritz Carlton in Marina del Rey, California. The conference attendance is reserved exclusively for C-suite level executives and owners who are looking for broader market knowledge in preparing for and attracting investment for their business. Jason Marker, CEO of CKE Restaurants, parent of Hardees® and Carl’s Jr.®, will be the conference keynote speaker.

“This conference will help franchise groups and owners plan ahead for future investment and gain a better understanding of how private equity and family office capital can help them accelerate the growth of their business, or create a valuable exit strategy,” added Burke.

For more information about the Trinity Capital conference, contact Lori Dietzman at (310) 231-3102 or ldietzman@tcib.com.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital provides financial advice to middle market businesses regarding mergers and acquisitions, leveraged and management buyouts, debt restructuring and private placements of debt and equity. The firm, a FINRA-registered financial advisor, combines Wall Street experience and investor relationships with boutique client service and has deep sector expertise in restaurants, consumer/retail, food and beverage, and other industries. Trinity is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com