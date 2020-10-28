Trick or…Treat Yourself to a Week of Free Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins and Cinnamon Rolls

McDonald’s keeps the sweets coming post-Halloween, offering new McCafé Bakery items for free with coffee purchase from Nov. 3 – Nov. 9

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Halloween has always been a day to treat yourself… but let’s be honest. The way 2020’s been going, one day isn’t enough. In fact, at the very least, we think this year calls for a full week of treats after the holiday. That’s why we’re giving away our new Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins and Cinnamon Rolls for free* with purchase at participating McDonald’s nationwide from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9.

To get in on this spellbinding deal, simply purchase a McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee – any size, at any time of day on the McDonald’s App . No tricks here… just sweets to pair with our beloved coffee, which always includes milk and creamer options made with real dairy from dairy farmers in the U.S.

Since you deserve more than one moment to revel in the free bakery goodness, you can redeem the offer once per day, every day of the week! That’s right – whether you’re declaring it an Apple Fritter Friday, a Cinnamon Roll Saturday or a Blueberry Muffin Monday – we’ve got you covered.

The new trio is available all day nationwide starting today, marking the first new baked goods to join our core U.S. menu in over eight years. These additions give customers more ways to experience the breakfast they love at McDonald’s, building upon our 50-year legacy of innovation with iconic fan-favorites such as the Egg McMuffin®, Breakfast Burritos and McGriddles®.

So, upgrade from Halloween leftovers and satisfy those sweet cravings by opening your McDonald’s App, selecting your favorite McCafé coffee and letting us treat you. Offer is redeemable in restaurants or at the Drive Thru, exclusively with the deal in the App.

*Offer valid 1x/day 11/03/20 through 11/09/20 at participating McDonald’s. McD App download and registration required.

