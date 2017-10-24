Trick-or-drink: Peninsula breweries are hosting Halloween events

Peninsula-area breweries are decorating their taprooms into spooky spaces for Peninsula craft beer lovers.

Whether a party, dinner or a food truck rodeo, the haunted transformations come right in time for the holiday as the breweries prepare for a large number of people who attend their annual Halloween events.

Brass Cannon is hosting a Halloween Beer Dinner on Sunday. The dinner will feature the fall release of Kanonefest, a märzen-style ale, as well as sweeter beers off the Brass Cannon menu. This is the first time a brewery beer dinner will feature Angry Scot, one of its most well-known beers, according to tap room manager Sarah Adams.

Menu items also include maple bacon cheesecake, roasted rosemary pork tenderloin, roasted butternut squash with bacon, and apple and Gorgonzola cheese with pecans by the Hungry Hungry Arrow food truck.

To keep with the theme, Adams was tasked with decorating the taproom with light nuances including spiders hanging from the light fixtures and an in-house skeleton dressed as an angel. She said the menu and decorations were created to reflect the season.

Other breweries are throwing parties inside their taprooms in honor of the occasion.

Tradition Brewing Company in Newport News began decorating its two-story taproom at the end of September for its “Haunted Boo-ery” party 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday. Brewmaster and owner Dan Powell said the entire staff is a huge fan of the holiday and the taproom features skeletons, giant spiderwebs, purple lights and much more to spook beer lovers.

According to Powell, last year’s party sold out. Three-hundred tickets were available in 2016 and 300 are available for this year’s event, which will feature The Deloreans.

“Our brewery is all decked out, so it looks completely different if you’ve been here before,” Powell said. “We love the season it’s a big holiday for us.”

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, Virginia Beer Company, Bull Island and St. George Brewing Company also are hosting events. Full list is below:

Boozlefest: 6-11 p.m. Friday at The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, 81 Patch Road, Fort Monroe. Event will feature music by Nathan Lienard beginning at 7 p.m. and food will be provided by Peninsula Food Truck and Sinful Treats. Prizes for best male costume, best female costume and best couple costume. Children will receive treats as well. Free. More info: oozlefinchbeers.com​​​​​ or 757-224-7042.

2nd Annual Halloween Wig Out: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Virginia Beer Company, 401 Second St., Williamsburg. Come in costume to win prizes, listen to music by DJ KARLA and enjoy food by the Prost! Food Truck. More info: virginiabeerco.com or 757-378-2903.

Bull Island 1-Year Anniversary/Halloween Bash: 3 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. Bull Island Brewing Co., 758 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, is hosting a joint celebration with live music and activities. More info: bullislandbrewing.com.

Halloween Beer Dinner: 6-9 p.m. Sunday at Brass Cannon Brewing Company, 5476 Mooretown Road, Williamsburg. Four-course meal with beer by Brass Cannon paired with food by Hungry Hungry Arrow. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at the tasting room or by calling us up at 757-566-0001. Tickets are limited. More info: brasscannonbrewing.com.

Haunted Boo-ery: 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday at Tradition Brewing Co., 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. Costume party with live music by The Deloreans from 6:30-10:30 p.m. No dogs allowed, event open to those 21 and older. More info: traditionbrewing.com or 757-592-9393.

Halloween Food Truck Rodeo: 5-10 p.m. Friday at St. George Brewing Company, 204 Challenger Way in Hampton. The event includes adult costume contests from 6-9 p.m., a children’s dance competition at 7 p.m. and live music from Brandon Bower Band & DJ Kudlz. The featured beer is Pumpkinfest. Free and open to the public. More info: stgbeer.com or 757-865-7781.

Upcoming events

Grand opening of Billsburg Brewery: Williamsburg welcomes Billsburg Brewery, located at 2054 Jamestown Road. The opening weekend celebration will include three days of new beers, an official ribbon-cutting at noon Friday and food trucks. More info: billsburg.com or info@billsburg.com.

St. Tammany Lodge Spooktacular Chili Cook Off & Costume Contest: Groups will compete for the best chili at St. Tammany Lodge, 1456 W Queen St., Hampton, from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The event is all-you-can-eat with a suggested donation of $7. More info: facebook.com/StTamNo5.

Smithfield Fall Festival Farmers Market: Shop pumpkins, baked goods, produce and craft vendors from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday. The market will include trick-or-treating for children in costumes and live music along Main Street. More info: smithfieldfarmersmarket.org or 757-375-3031.

Cookies and Corks: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Williamsburg Winery, 5800 Wessex Hundred. Tickets are $50 and include five wines paired with Girl Scout Cookies, a souvenir wine glass and one glass of your favorite wine. Ages 21 and older. More info: 757-547-4405.

Fifth Annual Oyster Bash: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday at the Mariners’ Museum, 100 Museum Drive, Newport News. The Rotary Club of Oyster Point's fifth annual Oyster Bash will feature local seafood, barbecue, Brunswick stew, wine and craft beer from Tradition Brewing. Tickets are $50. More info: oysterbash.org.

All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Jamboree Fundraiser: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hampton High School, 1491 W. Queen St. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverages. Event also will feature free balloons, arts and crafts, games and face painting. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door. Children 5 and younger eat free with a paying adult. Proceeds benefit community scholarships, Mayor's Book Club, fire and crime prevention projects. More info: *website not working-BR*or 757- 751-7487.

