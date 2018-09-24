Tribune reporters win prestigious beer writing awards

The weekend smiled down on Chicago brewers with several awards at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation's most prestigious beer fest. Friday also saw accolades awarded to some of the people who write about those beer-makers, as the North American Guild of Beer Writers announced its 2018 awards.

Two Chicago Tribune reporters, Josh Noel and Greg Trotter, and one Chicago freelance writer, Zak Stambor, who frequently contributes to the paper, earned awards across several categories from the organization of beer writers, bloggers, authors and broadcasters.

Noel, the Tribune’s beer writer, won first place in the best book category for “Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch and How Craft Beer Became Big Business,” his book about how the Chicago brewer’s sale to the international giant has changed the industry.

For his work for the Tribune, Noel took second place in best local reporting for “Barrel-aged beer battle: Is Goose Island or Revolution Chicago's king,” his article assessing how beers from Revolution Brewing, relatively new to barrel-aging beer, compare with those from the pioneer in the practice, Goose Island. And in a third category, best beer commentary, Noel won third place for “Boom in sugary pastry stouts anything but a sweet success for craft brewers,” his take on one of the biggest (and most controversial) beer trends.

Trotter, a reporter for the Tribune’s Business section, won third place in best business writing for “How Ballast Point, once one of the fastest growing craft breweries, lost its mojo — and how it might get it back,” which examined how Constellation Brands’ $1 billion for the brewer hasn't worked out as planned.

Finally, Stambor took first place in best short form writing for his article for the Tribune, “Kettle souring is quicker, cheaper way to make sour beers, but don't knock them for that.” He also won for an article written for another publication, October, in the best beer and food writing for “Pairing Food & Beer Without Rhyme or Reason.”

jxgray@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joegraygoodeats