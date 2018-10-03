Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest submissions begin

Calling all Chicago-area cookie bakers! Yes, it’s barely October, but it’s already time for the Chicago Tribune's annual Holiday Cookie Contest. Submissions begin Wednesday, Oct. 3, on the contest page here.

We're looking for a cookie recipe that you have created — unique cookies, those with a twist. Maybe you've added an unusual ingredient to a traditional or family favorite, or maybe you've invented an out-of-the-ordinary treat. The Chicago Tribune's cookie contest is more than three decades old, and your cookie could become a part of that long tradition.

To enter, submit the recipe, describing why it is special, and a photo of the cookies (if you have one) to the Tribune.

All submissions will be posted on the Food & Dining page online, where readers will help choose the finalists by voting for their favorites. The top 15 vote-getters will become finalists, who will be asked to bring two dozen of their cookies Nov. 5 to the Tribune’s new offices (160 N. Stetson Ave.), where the cookies will be tasted and ranked by a panel of Tribune food writers and a guest pastry chef. In addition, we have the Joe Gray Save. I have the option of elevating an additional cookie from the submissions if I feel it’s worthy of being a finalist but for some reason has not garnered the votes.

And the prizes? First place wins $250 cash; second place, $150; third place, $50. Plus the winners will be invited for a cookie party and a tour of the Tribune’s beautiful new test kitchen, high above Millennium Park on the 40th floor of the Prudential building.

The details

Your entry must be your original recipe. Submissions that are clearly copies of another person's published recipe will be disqualified.

Include an explanation (200 words maximum) of what makes the cookie special.

Include your contact information: your name, address, daytime telephone number and email address (if you have one). We must be able to contact finalists to invite them to bring in their cookies. Personal information beyond name and town will not be published online or in print.

If you have a photo of your cookies, or can take one, please include it. ( A photo is not required, but entries with strong visuals fare better in voting than those without.)

Submit your entries online at chicagotribune.com/cookie or via mail to Holiday Cookie Contest, Chicago Tribune, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601. (Entries sent via snail mail will be posted on chicagotribune.com, so that they can be part of the voting.)

Submissions will be accepted beginning Oct. 3, at 12:01 a.m., and ending Oct. 23, at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Mailed entries must be received by Oct. 22 (to give us time to enter submissions into the database). Voting opens Oct. 24 online at 12:01 a.m. and ends Nov. 2 at 12:01 a.m.

Voters will be asked to choose based on the creativity and originality of the recipes.

Participants must be 14 years old or older and reside in the state of Illinois, Lake County, Ind., or Kenosha County, Wis.

Food professionals or employees of the Chicago Tribune or their family members are not eligible.

The three winners from last year's Chicago Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest are not eligible for this year's contest.

The Chicago Tribune cannot discuss the contest in any way with contestants.

The finalists will be the 15 entries that receive the most votes.

Finalists will be contacted by email or telephone Nov. 2 and asked to bring two dozen of their cookies to the Tribune’s offices at 160 N. Stetson Ave., on Nov. 5 by 10 a.m. for judging. Finalists who are unable to do so will be removed from the contest.

There will be an option for one Food & Dining Editor Save; if one cookie seems worthwhile but doesn't garner enough votes to be among the finalists, then Food & Dining Editor Joe Gray will pull it out of the pack to include it in the judging.

Winners will be chosen Nov. 5. Winners will be notified by telephone, and arrangements will be made to photograph them to be included with the story about the winners, which will be published Dec. 5, online at chicagotribune.com/dining and in print in the Tribune Food & Dining section.

For complete rules, go to the contest page at chicagotribune.com/cookie.

MORE COVERAGE

Nostalgic flavors inspire 2017 Holiday Cookie Contest winners »

2016 Holiday Cookie Contest winners prove every recipe tells a story »

2015 Holiday Cookie Contest winners full of spice, candy and love »