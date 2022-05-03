Tribos Peri Peri to Open New Location in Westborough, Massachusetts this Summer

The company has intrigued the fast casual niche thanks to its unique Portuguese-inspired fare.

Westborough, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) A deliciously unique Portuguese-inspired fast casual concept, Tribos Peri Peri , is now making its mark in Massachusetts thanks to a new deal struck in April.

The newest unit is owned by Yassir Chaudry and Krishna Kumar. The store is set to open at 124 Turnpike Road in Westborough, located in Worcester county. This will be the company’s eleventh location.

“We’re excited to bring such strong business professionals into the Tribos Peri Peri network,” stated Jafar Ismail, Managing Member of Tribos Peri Peri. “The fast casual segment is thriving and we are thrilled to have a strong growing network of franchisees to carry our brand from coast to coast.”

The restaurant franchise serves Portuguese-inspired, flame grilled fare, including chicken, falafel, lamb chops, and its signature Tribos Beef Burger. Several locations offer catering, online ordering options, and delivery through third party platforms.

According to Ismail, there are many more prospective candidates in talks with the franchise development team. “We want our franchise partners to understand that this business is not only structured for ease of operations and profitability, but we are set up with a strong support model to work alongside our franchisees each step of the way,” stated Ismail. “We are taking our franchise expansion at an intentional pace to ensure that each franchise partner is set-up for success and sustainability.”

To learn more about joining the Tribos Peri Peri tribe, stop by their franchise webpage at https://tribosperiperi.com/franchising .

About Tribos Peri Peri

Tribos Peri Peri specializes in Portuguese-inspired grilled fare. While peri peri is primarily associated with chicken, Tribos sets itself apart by offering something for everyone. One of their core values is inclusivity, so they’re always expanding their menu to create options for all diets. For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit their franchise website .

Media Contact:

Kunal Sethi

kunal.sethi@tribosperiperi.com

818-400-9292

