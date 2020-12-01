Tribos Peri Peri Franchises Expand Brand’s Footprint in Fast Casual Market

Restaurant brand adds a new territory to their expansion.

Metuchen, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tribos Peri Peri is set to add a new franchise to its rapidly growing list of locations.

Tribos Peri Peri, a Portuguese-inspired fast casual restaurant franchise with unique recipes and proprietary spice blends, signed their latest deal this past month. The newest territory to begin development is in Metuchen, New Jersey. It’s owned by Ali Sheikh, Ubaid Sheikh, and Uzair Sheikh. “Our newest franchisees bring an excellent skill set to our network and will be a strong addition to the Tribos Peri Peri franchise family,” stated Kunal Sethi, Director of Franchising of Tribos Peri Peri.

Tribos Peri Peri will continue to expand throughout the nation going into 2021. “The brand has strong value and has attracted many prospects for our expansion,” stated Devin Conner, Director of Franchise Sales. “Our expansion shows no signs of slowing down.” Currently Tribos Peri Peri can be found in Georgia, California, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

Restaurateur and founder, Lubna Ismail, launched Tribos Peri Peri drawing inspiration from Portugal, Mozambique, and Southern Asia. “We pride ourselves on the inclusivity of all people,” stated Sethi. “This newest territory, along with several others on the horizon, will bring our brand to more people and give everyone the opportunity to try our delicious food.”

The company is seeking new franchisees to join their network. The franchise package includes ongoing operational and field support. Franchisees also gain marketing collateral designs and guidance. Every Tribos Peri Peri has its own exclusive territory. Interested candidates can visit https://tribosperiperi.com/franchising for more information.

About Tribos Peri Peri

Tribos Peri Peri specializes in Portuguese-inspired grilled fare. While peri peri is primarily associated with chicken, Tribos sets itself apart by offering something for everyone. One of their core values is inclusivity, so they’re always expanding their menu to create options for all diets. What are you waiting for? Join The Tribe. For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit their franchise website .

