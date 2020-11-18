Tribos Peri Peri Adds New Franchise Location

Rapidly expanding restaurant franchise welcomes new franchisee.

Providence, RI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tribos Peri Peri , a Portuguese-inspired fast casual restaurant franchise with proprietary recipes and spice blends, has just signed a new franchise deal.

The newest territory to begin development is in Providence, Rhode Island. Franchisee Tanzeel Rehman signed the deal this month. “We are thrilled with more expansion and are confident that we will see many more locations in the near future,” stated Devin Conner, Director of Franchise Sales. The company has locations that span four states that include Georgia, California, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

Tribos Peri Peri is the brainchild of restaurateur and founder, Lubna Ismail. According to their website, Peri Peri is Swahili for strong pepper. With inspirations from Portugal, Mozambique, and Southern Asia, Tribos Peri Peri has proven innovative and unique in the industry. “Our sauces are proprietary and unique. We also have a lab where we are continuously testing for new flavors,” stated Kunal Sethi, Director of Franchising, of Tribos Peri Peri. “There’s truly something for everyone on our menu.”

The company prides itself on inclusivity for all people. Customers can choose from a variety of Peri Peri grilled favorites including chicken, falafel, lamb chops, and more. The Bird’s Eye Chili Pepper used in many of their dishes has a distinctive, irresistible quality that draws customers in again and again.

The franchise opportunity offers ongoing operational support, an exclusive territory, marketing guidance, and more. Interested candidates can visit https://tribosperiperi.com/franchising for more information.

About Tribos Peri Peri

Tribos Peri Peri specializes in Portuguese-inspired grilled fare. While peri peri is primarily associated with chicken, Tribos sets itself apart by offering something for everyone. One of their core values is inclusivity, so they’re always expanding their menu to create options for all diets. What are you waiting for? Join The Tribe. For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit their franchise website .

Media Contact:

Kunal Sethi

kunal.sethi@tribosperiperi.com

818-400-9292

