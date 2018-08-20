Trevor Hoyte to operate Machine restaurant in Wicker Park

Machine, the restaurant opening in mid-fall in the former Taus Authentic space (1846 W. Division St.) in Wicker Park, announced its executive chef and beverage director.

Trevor Hoyte, whose resume includes work at IPO, AraOn and Lakeshore Sport & Fitness, all in Chicago, says his menu at Machine (full name Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink) wil be "ever changing and evolving," but will display a Midwestern familiarity.

"I hope dishes will have familiar flavor combinations, but also taste adventurous and unexpected," he said.

Beverage director Aneka Saxon, formerly bartender manager at The Violet Hour, said she'll take an opposition approach to Machine's cocktail program.

"I'm working on some stuff that sounds adventurous, but that will taste absolutely comforting," Saxon said.

Machine is being created by Machine Hospitality Group, which consists of partners Brian Galati and Chireal Jordan. Their other properties are Headquarters River North (213 W. Institute Place) and a Headquarters in downtown Nashville.

