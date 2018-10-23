Trendsetter chef Ottolenghi visits on Oct. 27
Chef and food writer Yotam Ottolenghi will make an appearance at Chino Farm on Saturday, Oct. 27, to sign copies of his new cookbook, “Ottolenghi Simple.”
The Israeli-born chef has had a major influence on Mediterranean and vegetarian cooking trends. He is based in London, where he is co-owner of a group of restaurants. As a food writer, he is author of six other cookbooks, writes the “New Vegetarian” column for the Guardian newspaper in the U.K. and is a frequent contributor to The New York Times Food section.
The book signing, sponsored by the “Good Earth / Great Chefs” series, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the gourmet farm stand, located at 6123 Calzada del Bosque in Rancho Santa Fe. The event is free; the cookbook, priced at $35, can be preordered online at www.goodearthgreatchefs.com and can be picked up at the event or during regular farm hours; www.chinofamilyfarm.com.
Ottolenghi also will be the guest of honor at a sold-out brunch event Sunday, Oct. 28, at Leichtag Commons in Encinitas.