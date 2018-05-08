  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Trending Instagram Rhubarb Creations Have Nothing on a Good Tart in a Crust

From www.chicagotribune.com by Leah Eskin
Sure the photos are beautiful, but the humble galette tastes just as good
rhubarb tart
E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune; Joan Moravek / food styling

The tart filling is a simple combination of rhubarb, sugar and lemon, topped with dots of butter. The rustic tart is equally easy, requiring no fussy crimping or fitting into a pan.

Rhubarb, featured flavor of humble pie, is trending. Have you seen the selfies? Cray-cray.

Credit Julie Jones, British home baker, who posts tarts of astounding complexity (Instagram: julie_jonesuk). Checkerboard. Stripes. Parquet. Looping floral bouquets. From rhubarb!

Inspired, I shaved some stalks into paper-thin ribbons and wove them into a pale pink lattice. Stunning. In the oven, it toasted to tatters. Chastened, I followed an actual recipe, carving tiny pink and white bricks and working them into a stair-step mosaic.

During my long night of setting tile, I learned some things. 1) British bakers have access to “forced” rhubarb — grown in the dark, harvested by candlelight and shockingly pink — even when baked. 2) We don’t.

I also discovered — again! — that I’m not the T-square type. I’m good with rhubarb that looks like rhubarb — and tastes like nothing but spring.

leaheskin.com

Rustic rhubarb tart

Prep: 30 minutes plus 2-hour wait

Bake: 35 minutes

Makes: One (7-inch) tart, 4 servings

1 pound (about 4 stalks) fresh rhubarb

½ cup sugar plus ¼ cup sugar

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Pie pastry (recipe follows)

1 tablespoon butter, grated or diced

1 Macerate: Trim rhubarb, slice in half the long way and cut crosswise, on the diagonal, into ½-inch thick lozenges. Measure 3½ cups. Toss rhubarb in a bowl with ½ cup sugar, and let rest, stirring occasionally, 2 hours at room temperature or up to 24 covered and chilled.

2 Toss: Drain rhubarb; discard liquid. Toss rhubarb with zest. Heat oven to 400 degrees.

3 Fill: Roll out pastry 1/8-inch thin, and trim to a 12-inch circle. Set pastry on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Heap rhubarb onto pastry, leaving a bare border of about 2 ½ inches. Sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup sugar evenly over rhubarb. Scatter on butter. Fold border up and over the rhubarb, shaping a rustic tart with a casually pleated edge.

4 Bake: Slide pan into oven, and bake until pastry has browned and juices thickened, 35 to 38 minutes. Cool on a rack. Enjoy warm or at room temperature.

Pie pastry: Measure into the food processor 1 cup flour, 7 tablespoons unsalted butter (cut up) and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Pulse until largest lumps are the size of peas. Sprinkle on 4 tablespoons ice-cold water. Pulse, adding more water if needed, to damp clumps. Pat pastry into a disk. Wrap in waxed paper, and chill, at least one hour.

Rhubarb raspberry pie, a writer's 44-year-old tradition »

How to craft an easy Mother's Day menu with science »

Hey, mom. For all that you do, this syrah (or cab or lambrusco) is for you »

Click for slideshow
Rhubarb Recipes You Should Be Making This Season Slideshow
Continue reading at Chicago Tribune
Related Links
Spring Superfoods You Should Be Eating GalleryThe Most Instagrammable Place in Every State Gallery
Tags
Chicago Tribune
rhubarb