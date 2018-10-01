At Treasure Island grocery stores, 'everything must go' as they prepare to close soon

Treasure Island Foods stores will close in less than two weeks, as the longtime family-owned Chicago company shuts down amid heavy competition for grocery shoppers’ business.

"Everything must go!" shouted one sign at the store at 680 N. Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. "Nothing held back!" read another. "All sales final." Many items were on sale, and signs near the checkout stand said, “Do not pay with checks.’’

Employees were notified that all their locations will be shuttered by Oct. 12, and a note to employees from Treasure Island CEO Maria Kamberos said, “we made the very difficult decision to wind down operations as a company.”

“We have done everything we could to attempt to get the company on solid ground to try to operate for another 55 years,” Kamberos said, according to the note to employees. “Unfortunately, given the current industry conditions, it has been impossible for us to continue to operate without losing money.”

Treasure Island's corporate employees were called into one-on-one meetings Friday afternoon and given the news before it was then delivered to the hundreds of store employees.

Treasure Island is not offering severance, payouts for paid time off or benefits beyond Sunday for its corporate employees, according to a former employee. Most of the corporate employees were let go Friday, including some who were with the company more than 40 years. The former employee said there was “a whole lot of crying, yelling” at the office after the news was delivered.

"Completely shell-shocked, floored and immensely hurt," the former corporate employee said.

Christ Kamberos Jr., president of Treasure Island, did not return calls and text messages Saturday and Sunday. CEO Maria Kamberos also could not be reached. Managers at multiple Treasure Island locations declined to comment on the store closure and referred the Tribune to the company’s corporate office, which did not return request for comment.

Treasure Island is the latest victim of Chicago's intensely competitive grocery industry. It likely won't be the last. After Dominick's closed in 2014, a slew of newcomers flooded into the city to compete for market share — a proliferation that only recently has reached a tipping point. Meanwhile, the growth of online grocery sales and delivery also has pressured retailers.

On Saturday evening, local shopper Clarisse Perrette focused on happier times for Treasure Island, like when she lost her wallet at the Gold Coast store and the staff quickly found and returned it, with nothing missing. For that, she wrote a letter of commendation to the CEO.

"I tend not to have too much emotion about my grocery store, but this was very startling," said Perrette, who has been shopping at Treasure Island stores for a decade.

But Saturday, things were different, she admits. The typically friendly staff seemed withdrawn, and inventory seemed leaner. When she asked an employee where a favorite yogurt was, she was told it was out of stock — permanently — as store staff were told Oct. 12 would be the store's last day.

"Treasure Island was a staple," Perette said. "This neighborhood isn't saturated with grocery stores. Everyone I know who lives in the neighborhood goes to Treasure Island."

Treasure Island, a family-run local chain of European-style supermarkets selling domestic and imported foods, has six locations.

Treasure Island was founded in 1963 by Christ Kamberos Sr., who died in 2009, and his brother Frank Kamberos. Christ Kamberos Sr.'s wife, Maria Kamberos, is the company’s CEO.

Chicago Tribune’s Morgan Greene contributed to this story.

gtrotter@chicagotribune.com

eolumhense@chicagotribune.com

