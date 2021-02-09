Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
Travelers from 2 states, Puerto Rico no longer restricted under Chicago’s emergency travel order

February 9, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
Alice Yin
Two states and one territory were moved down Chicago’s emergency travel order list on Tuesday, officials said. Travelers returning to the city from Alaska, North Dakota and Puerto Rico will no longer be subject to any COVID-19 mitigation requirements for now, according to a Chicago Department of Public Health news release. City health officials have moved those states down from the “orange” tier, which requires a 10-day quarantine or negative COVID-19 test up to 72 hours before arrival, into the “yellow” stage level that has no requirements. Hawaii already was in the yellow tier.