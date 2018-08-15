Travel in Thailand: 48 Hours in Bangkok

No single adjective characterizes the capital of the Kingdom of Thailand. In fact, it’s difficult to describe the sights, sounds, smells, and humidity that abruptly greet you as you step out from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Bangkok is a city that truly needs to be experienced to be appreciated, and that’s a major part of why it’s among the most visited cities in the world. Thus, when I saw an incredible airfare from Paris to Bangkok, I jumped at the opportunity to finally visit Thailand and my wonderful friend, Robert. I planned for ten days in Thailand, but only 48 hours in Bangkok. Thanks to Robert, my time in the city was meticulously and thoughtfully planned.

48 Hours in Bangkok

At first glance, it’s easy to see that 48 hours in Bangkok will never be enough. The temples alone — there are more than 400 of them in the city — could occupy months of exploration. But 48 hours is all I had, and this itinerary developed by Robert made the most of these two days in the capital city.

Stay

The seeds of banyan trees germinate in cracks and crevices of their host trees. Similarly, the aptly named Banyan Tree Bangkok provides a calm and sumptuous place to rest among the amalgamation of glittering skyscrapers, ancient temples, and beeping motorcycle taxis of Bangkok. Located in the city’s Sathorn/Silom area, this urban resort is a five-star, all-suite hotel seconds from much of the eating, drinking, exploring, and of course, shopping, I wanted to do during my 48 hours in Bangkok.

Banyan Tree is composed entirely of suites, and I’m assuming they’re all as elegant as the sanctuary I enjoyed. It was complete with a personal aromatherapy burner and views that let me know I was in heart of Sathorn. The on-site spa offering Thai massages, outdoor swimming pool, and rooftop bar and grill would have easily occupied a full 48 hours, but I’ll have to save that for another visit. Banyan Tree Bangkok, 21/100 South Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok

Eat & Drink

Ask Robert {or me} what they love most about Bangkok, and it’s likely they’ll mention the food. The city is known for some of the world’s swankiest rooftop bars and cheapest street eats. I prefer to sample each.

The Saffron Sky Garden is one of the most inviting outdoor sky bars in the city, combining skyline and Chao Phraya River views with casual snacks and cocktails or local Thai beers. The trees and lush greenery make this rooftop bar feel like a tropical escape amongst the concrete, which I welcome in every major city. Saffron Sky Garden, 21/100 South Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok

The Saffron restaurant originated at the Banyan Tree Phuket in 1995. It leapt from a small curry house into an award-winning signature Thai restaurant at the Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts. In Bangkok it sits on the 52nd floor.

I could smell the authentic Thai spices from dishes like the Gaeng Kiew Waan Gai — a green curry with crispy fish, salted egg, and sweet basil leaves, before even walking in the door. And the Thai barbecue curried chicken with papaya salad, Gai Yang Khrueng Gaeng, is a dish I still devour in my dreams. Sweet, spicy, and truly authentic — Saffron is as flavorful and refined as the spice for which it is named.

Forty-eight hours in Bangkok wouldn’t be complete without experiencing fine dining while overlooking the cityscape. Vertigo presented me with an elegant four-course set dinner with wine atop a terrace that made the experience truly unforgettable. Bangkok is a hodgepodge of cultures, and the international cuisine at Vertigo proves that this city can provide an international fine dining experience that rivals those in Paris and New York. Leave your shorts, sleeveless shirts, and flip flops behind for this experience. Vertigo, 21/100 South Sathorn Road, Sathorn Bangkok

Many of Bangkok’s best eats aren’t found in restaurants at all. It’s arguably the best city in the world for snacking on street foods, and lunch is best eaten while standing on a sidewalk eating grilled pork on a stick (Moo Ping) or Thai Green Curry (Gang Kiew Wang Gai) at a small streetside table. I recommend the stall at Soi Na Thong, Prachasongkro Road, Bangkok, for sweet, spicy, and hot Moo Ping.

Experience

Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain includes 35 stations and makes traveling from one end of the city to the other comfortable and convenient. The air conditioning will give you welcomed goosebumps. My first stop had to be the city’s newest over-the-top shopping mall, Central Embassy. The contemporary architecture and grandeur alone is worthy of a visit. The elite brands introduce you to Bangkok’s extravagant side.

To counteract that major dose of exclusivity and awe, I headed to the Old City, specifically Thonburi and Rattanakosin, where temples dating back to the Chakri Dynasty sit. I spent time wandering from Wat Prayoon to Wat Kalayanamitr, Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Saket, the Santa Cruz Catholic Church, and an unnamed Chinese shrine. It’s impossible for me to visit Bangkok without entering several temples and experiencing the culture and history that make this sometimes overwhelming metropolis feel so delicate.

A quick SkyTrain trip to the Sala Daeng Station landed me at Lumpini Park — the oldest park in the city. The playgrounds, paths, and greenspace are frequented by locals and tourists, and it’s one of the best places to watch locals enjoy their downtime in the city. Robert suggested the Brahman Erawan Shrine, a two-minute walk from Lumpini Park, so we made the trip to see the cast and gilded image of the Brahma god Than Tao Mahaprom. A symbol of mercy, sympathy, kindness, and impartiality, the shrine closed my 48 hours in Bangkok with a truer understanding of the gentle Thai people and their culture.

Forty-eight hours is never enough time in a major city, especially one as culturally rich as Bangkok. But Robert’s vast knowledge of the city helped me to leave with a full stomach, a richer heart, and a few extra shopping bags.

The post Travel in Thailand: 48 Hours in Bangkok appeared first on Leah Travels.