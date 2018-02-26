Travel to Middle-earth for a 'Lord of the Rings' dinner and movie screening at Thalia Hall

Hey “Lord of the Rings” fans: a medieval dinner straight from the kitchens of Middle-earth will soon be served on a table near you.
Beginning Tuesday, March 20, Pilsen’s Thalia Hall will host a trio of screenings complete with an optional dinner and beer courtesy of Hopewell Brewing Company.
You can leave your best table manners at home, and dig in — literally — with your hands during the utensil-free movie night (doors open at 7 p.m., screening starts at 7:30 p.m.). The dinner tray includes a smoked turkey leg, an Elven “Lembas bread” baguette, potato soup and Hopewell’s “Prancing Pony” ale, which you’ll enjoy right in your theater seat.
Snag your “Tolkien Token” for $30 if you want the entire dinner package, otherwise catch just the movie for $5.
Full schedule:
Tuesday, March 20
“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”
Wednesday, March 21
“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”
Thursday, March 22
“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”
Tickets: eventbrite.com
smcarpenter@redeyechicago.com | @SadeMichelle
