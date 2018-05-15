Travel to Bologna at Eataly's latest pop-up

Via Bologna, a pop-up restaurant and enoteca, debuted Friday at Eataly (43 E. Ohio St.), featuring food, hands-on pasta demonstrations and tastings of wine, balsamic vinegar, prosciutto and cheese.
The restaurant has set up shop in Il Salone, Eataly’s private-event space on the second floor.
The pop-up will celebrate Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, home to such prized ingredients as prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano-Reggiano and aceto balsamico di Modena, in addition to countless fine wines.
Via Bologna will be open Fridays to Sundays through June 3.
