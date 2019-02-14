Trapp Door event to feature gourmet hot dogs, Funk Brewing beers

Enjoy a special menu of gourmet hot dogs and draft beers from Emmaus’ Funk Brewing at a Dogging with Funk event, 4-9:30 p.m. Monday at The Trapp Door in Upper Milford Township.

Hot dogs, $9-$14, will include a Duck Dog (duck rillette, foie torchon, truffled dijonnaise and crispy shallot), Das Weiner (pastrami wrapped with house beet sauerkraut, toasted caraway, pickled mustard seeds and Austrian Gruyere) and Bahn Mi Jawn (fermented jalapeno, koji pork belly, spicy pork pate, pickled radish, cucumber, cilantro, sambal aioli and yucca chips).

Beers will include Broom Wagon, a highly carbonated rustic Belgian saison; Autocorrected Flavour, a medium body red ale infused with ginger and cinnamon; and Double Disco, a double dry hopped imperial IPA with tropical fruit flavors.

The Trapp Door is at 4226 Chestnut St. Info: 610-965-5225.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog