Transport Your Taste Buds to the Mediterranean During Pie Five’s Pizza Passport Sweepstakes

Fast-casual pizza brand is giving away a seven-night European cruise for two; enter to win through Dec. 29

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza has reached the last stop on its journey around the world with the debut of its newest international pizza and salad – Mediterranean.

Beginning Nov. 18, guests can take their taste buds on an adventure with the light and fresh flavors of olive oil, Mediterranean seasoned chicken, tomatoes, peppers, garlic, feta and cilantro. Try it as a pizza or as a salad!

That’s not all; guests are also invited to enter for the chance to win a seven-night European cruise for two. How? Simply download the Pie Five app and be entered to win. Plus, every signature pizza or salad purchased through the app will count as an additional entry into the sweepstakes. It’s as easy as … pie.

“The Mediterranean is known for its light and fresh flavors,” said Douglas Kwon, vice president of marketing for RAVE Restaurant Group. “If you can’t pack your bag and head to Greece, head to Pie Five where we’ve brought those flavors to life with our limited-time Mediterranean pizza and salad. It’ll be a bit sad when our Pizza Passport journey around the world ends, but we couldn’t be more excited to send two Pie Five fans to Europe!”

The Mediterranean and entry into the sweepstakes are only available through Dec. 29. Pie Five will announce the sweepstakes winner on Jan. 6, 2020, so stay tuned by joining the Circle of Crust on the Pie Five app.

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pie Five Pizza



Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com