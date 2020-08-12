Transparency and Trust Behind Nékter Juice Bar’s Resilience and Growth Amidst COVID-19

America’s Freshest Juice Bar Grows Online Sales 200%; Prepares to Open 10-15 Restaurants and Enter Three Major Markets Before End of 2020

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) By prioritizing the relationship of trust between brand and guest from the outset and always bringing the freshest ingredients to the table, Nékter Juice Bar was in an optimum position to weather, even thrive, during the pandemic. During the past four months, “America’s Freshest Juice Bar” grew sales across its pioneering digital channels by 200% as compared to the whole of 2019, opened 10 new restaurants, and is now preparing to open another 10-15 restaurants in 2020. Before the end of the year, Nékter will also enter three new major markets: Baltimore, Seattle, and Billings, Montana.

“Ten years ago, we set out to reinvent the juice bar space, bringing hand-crafted freshness and transparency back to a category that was littered with glorified ice cream shops,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “This strong foundation, from which we have never wavered, has allowed Nékter to effectively grow vertically even during the most challenging of times. While we didn’t build the brand with a pandemic in mind, our mission to offer genuinely healthy food created with ingredient integrity has allowed us to support our communities when health and wellness is more important than ever.”

Since its founding in 2010, Nékter has grown sales to over $100 million systemwide. With over 172 restaurants open, a fully integrated, robust, and data-driven digital marketing program, and a best-in-class online ordering and rewards app, Nékter continues to expand quickly and efficiently across the country. In addition to triple-digit sales growth across Nékter’s digital and delivery platforms, check averages have increased by more than 30%, and many restaurants are starting to comp over 2019.

As Nékter Juice Bar approaches its 10-year anniversary in October 2020, the company is also preparing to launch a new brand campaign compelling guests to “Live Life to the Freshest.” “Health and wellness have been trending upwards in America for several years now, and we were at the forefront of that upswing,” said Schulze. “Now as we continue to navigate this new normal, we are witnessing quite a surge in loyal and new guests turning to us to help boost immunity, energy and overall health.”

Entrepreneurs, health, wellness and fitness advocates, and others who may be considering a career and lifestyle move to owning a franchise with Nékter Juice Bar, are encouraged to connect with the brand here to learn more about Nékter’s strong revenues, among the highest in the industry with Average Store Sales at $951,771*, realistic franchisee investments, and industry-leading operations, training and marketing support.

*Average Store Sales for Top Quartile: 2019 sales as disclosed in 2020 Franchise Disclosure Document

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

With over 170 locations in the U.S. and plans to continue expanding nationwide, Nékter, America’s Freshest Juice Bar, is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice category. For more information, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com .

