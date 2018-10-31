Training Concepts Named VMware Authorized Training Center

Strengthening its Reputation as an Accredited Institution, Training Concepts Partners with Leader in the Virtualization Space

Columbia, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Columbia-based vocational school and technical training facility, Training Concepts, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the distinction of a VMware Authorized Training Center (VATC). Beginning in October, Training Concepts became one of just seven institutions across the nation to deliver authorized VMware technical training at its South Carolina center located at 250 Berryhill Rd # 502, Columbia, SC 29210.

VMware has been working to mainstream virtualization for more than 20 years, taking the complexities of technology and making them available to the masses. With the completion of one of the four available VMware certifications (VMware Certified Associate, VMware Certified Professional, VMware Certified Advanced Professional, VMware Certified Design Expert), Training Concepts customers will now be able to and position themselves for career growth as a designer, manager and builder of VMware solutions and systems.

“Our purpose at Training Concepts is to create bigger futures,” said Training Concepts founder and president, Chad Todd. “In today’s world it is vital to understand virtualization to succeed. It is no longer optional. Everyone must have these skills, or they will find themselves at a serious disadvantage. VMWare is the leader in the virtualization space. That’s why we are thrilled to be partnering with them to bring Official Authorized VMware Training to our customers.”

VATCs are an elite group of facilities as the only partners that are qualified to teach the courses required for the VCP certification by VMware. These training schools must have the expertise to deliver a high-quality educational experience with VMware Certified instructors. As a school committed to keeping its students ahead of the technological curve, the decision to become a VMware Authorized Training Center was easy.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to position our customers for success in their future careers, whether they’re just getting started on their tech journey, looking to add another skill to their resume or want to become an expert in the field,” said Todd. “VMware offers our customers an opportunity to advance their credibility, ensuring that they’re gaining the necessary knowledge to obtain the career of their dreams, and we’re proud to be a partner.”

About Training Concepts



Since 2002, Training Concepts has offered vocational and IT technical training in Columbia, SC. All courses offered through the school are hands on and instructor-led with most IT training leading to IT certification. Training Concepts offers a range of courses depending on knowledge and industry experience with customized curriculum and on-site training available. For more information, visit http://www.trainingconcepts.com.

Media Contact:

Alison Hoesli

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

alison@nolimitagency.com