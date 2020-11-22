Tragedy in Plymouth: Could the coronavirus lockdown have aggravated mental health issues in the mother accused of killing her own child?

As Connecticut slides into a winter of coronavirus restrictions and financial insecurities, there will be a greater risk of psychiatric crises - particularly among people coping with family tensions and underlying emotional issues, mental health experts say. The case of Naomi Bell, the Plymouth woman accused of shooting her daughter to death and critically wounding her son last week, has put pandemic-related mental health issues in the spotlight. Bell had been hospitalized twice this year for psychiatric crises, and her husband said her mental health worsened as the pandemic and its restrictions dragged on.