Tradition introducing its latest coffee-infused porter

The Tradition Brewing Company in Newport News is introducing a seasonal coffee-themed dark porter this weekend.

Saturday’s event, from noon to 11 p.m. at Tradition, 700 Thimble Shoals, will be the premiere of Practical Navigator, which will have hints of espresso and a touch of chocolate at the finish. General manager Andy Beale said the porter features beans from Richmond-based Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Company in the ferment.

“That provides a little more of a coffee bean flavor than we’ve had in the past,” Beale said, comparing it to previous coffee-themed brews. “It’s always a hit.”

Dan Powell, Tradition’s head brewer, has worked with coffee for a long time — three years at Tradition and on his own before that. He has experimented to choose the right malts to achieve the precise notes that he’s looking for.

“Dan is constantly trying to refine the recipe,” Beale said. “We especially like when we can partner with local suppliers for the raw ingredients and materials to accentuate our brand.”

To that end, on Saturday Tradition also will introduce a non-alcoholic cold brew coffee made from the same Blanchard’s beans used in the porter. The coffee will be on tap with a nitrogen draft line that Beale said gives it “a nice creaminess.”

Tradition plans to continue offering cold brew coffee, rotating through different beans from different local suppliers.

Also Saturday

Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Phoebus opens its doors to the public Saturday. The cider has been on sale since the spring, but this event (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.) marks the grand opening of the tap room.

Sly Clyde is located at 207 E. Mellen St., the former residence of H. Clyde Smith. His grandsons, Tim and Doug Smith, named their cidery in his honor.

After the grand opening, the tap room will be open 3-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Get your tickets

Mark your calendar (and make your reservations) for a couple of outdoor events in coming weeks:

Chef David Everett’s eighth annual Farm to Table dinner — with a spectacular 450-foot table stretching down Merchants Square in Colonial Williamsburg — is scheduled for Sept. 7. Everett operates several popular restaurants in Williamsburg, including The Trellis and DoG Street Pub. Tickets are $125 and available at eventbrite.com.

The inaugural Commonwealth Coastal Classic will be held Sept. 15 at Town Point Park in Norfolk. The event, from noon to 5 p.m., will feature almost three dozen chefs and oyster watermen from around the state, and more than 50 wines, craft beers, spirits and cocktails from Virginia. Tickets are $125 and available through Festevents at festevents.org or 757-441-2345.

